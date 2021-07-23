Kim Kardashian, kids attend Kanye West's 'Donda' album release event amid divorce: report

Kim and Kanye may not be a couple anymore but they are still wildly supportive of each other.

The SKIMS founder, 40, along with all four of her kids with West — North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2 — joined in the festivities at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a listening event celebrating West’s eagerly anticipated "Donda" album, TMZ reported.

Earlier, West donated thousands of free tickets to students from several Atlanta-area historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), including Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

The couple has seamlessly transitioned into co-parenting their brood amid their upcoming divorce. Earlier this week Page Six exclusively reported that they had taken a family trip to San Francisco.

KIM KARDASHIAN ADDRESSES KANYE WEST DIVORCE ON ‘KUWTK’ REUNION: ‘IT WAS A GENERAL DIFFERENCE OF OPINIONS’

"They are getting along great, and it was their first public outing together as a family, reconfirming that they are in lockstep when it comes to co-parenting and putting their kids first," a source in San Francisco told Page Six.

Last month Kardashian raved about her soon-to-be-ex on a "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion special.

"That was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see that going away," she told Andy Cohen. "I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."

"I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family." — Kim Kardashian

Kardashian added that she and West now have "an amazing co-parenting relationship" and that she "respect[s] him so much."

KIM KARDASHIANS, KANYE WEST'S DIVORCE DETAILS REVEALED: REPORTS

Amid mounting speculation on the album’s release date, West, 44, confirmed it would drop on Friday by including a sample from a track "No Child Left Behind," in a Beats by Dre ad featuring elite athlete Sha’Carri Richardson. The commercial aired during Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The record named after the rapper’s late mother will be his 10th studio album. The buzz around the new music has been intense. Web personality Laboy tweeted that he had heard the album along with Kevin Durant of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets.

"Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas," said Laboy, stirring the trending Twitter fan frenzy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued, "The production is light-years ahead of its time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to Fox News requests for comment.