Kim Kardashian addresses Kanye West divorce on 'KUWTK' reunion: 'It was a general difference of opinions'

Kim Kardashian is opening up about where her relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West stands today.

During part one of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, host Andy Cohen pressed the mother of four about the reasons behind her divorce from the 44-year-old rapper. Although she did not divulge details about their split throughout Season 20 of the E! reality series, Kardashian revealed it wasn't just one thing that led her to file for divorce in February.

"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV but it was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision," Kardashian said.

The KKW Beauty mogul insisted that she gave her marriage her all.

"In no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or not really try. We have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want to see more than their kids together. I grew up and I lived that myself," she added.

Kardashian said her and West today have an "amazing co-parenting relationship."

"And I respect him so much. That was my friend first and foremost for a long time so I can't see that going away," the KKW Beauty mogul said.

She went on to say she'll "forever be Kanye's biggest fan…Kanye will always be family."

Kardashian and West were rumored to be dating in the year following her divorce from Kris Humphries, whom she revealed in the episode deserves an apology from her. Cohen asked Kardashian to reveal when she knew she was in love with the Yeezy founder.

"I would say six months after my divorce with Kris Humphries. I called Kanye and I was like, ‘You’re not even going to call me to say ‘I told you so?’ And he didn't and then we met up six months later and then from that first night I knew it was over," the 40-year-old TV personality continued.

Kardashian also confessed that her marriage to West stands out among the others. Before her 72-day marriage to Humphries, she was first married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000-2004.

"My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage," she said.

In hindsight, Kardashian added that she wishes she "was only married once."

As for moving on from her nearly seven-year marriage to West, the reality star revealed she would be open to dating a non-celebrity.

"Yeah, absolutely," she said of the idea. "Just someone that would understand what this life is about, though. But I think what I was looking for and who I was years ago is completely different than who I am today. I value privacy and I just want something that's really real."

Last week, West was spotted in France with model and Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk. According to TMZ, the rapper and the model were spotted in the French region of Provence on Tuesday, which was also West's 44th birthday.

The outlet reported they were seen walking around on the property of a luxury boutique hotel with a group and by themselves. At the time photos surfaced of West and Shayk, sources told E! News Kardashian wasn't bothered by their rumored romance.

"If it doesn't impact her kids, then she doesn't mind if Kanye dates," the insider added.

West and Kardashian tied the knot in May 2014 before calling it quits in February. The former couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.