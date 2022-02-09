Kim Kardashian says Kanye West divorce decision came after deciding to focus on herself

Kim Kardashian is speaking candidly about what led to her decision to finally separate from her now-ex-husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West last February. They were married for nearly seven years and share four kids together. Since then, West has been publicly stating that he wants her back as well as making public declarations about their co-parenting relationship, accusing her of many negative things.

Speaking in a cover story for Vogue, Kim explained that turning 40 helped her get some perspective on her life. She made the decision to focus on herself and her happiness, which she notes ultimately led to her divorce.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," the reality star explained. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you."

She added: "My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down."

Today, Kim explained that she’s been surrounding herself with a close group of friends who make her feel empowered to be herself. She’s also got a new boyfriend, "SNL" funnyman Pete Davidson. She spoke about a recent trip to the Bahamas they took together, without mentioning his name directly, where she had a bit of a personal revelation when it came to relaxing and doing what’s best for her.

She says everyone was having trouble detaching until, finally, they declared that they were on vacation.

"And then they threw their phones in the ocean," she said. "I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?"

However, Kardashian’s life isn’t without its responsibilities. Despite being estranged from West, they still have four kids who they need to parent together. Although that can be challenging as West calls her out on social media, she says that she believes it’s important to keep her kids away from all that drama.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’" she explains. "Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through."

However, that policy was recently tested when she issued a statement about their co-parenting relationship after West shared a series of posts on Instagram in which he alleged that his ex was allowing their 8-year-old daughter, North, to be on TikTok despite his objections.

A spokesperson for Kim Kardashian gave Fox News Digital the following statement from the star:

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.

West responded with a bevy of accusations against Kim, including one in which he alleged she believed he put a hit out on her. Kim has not commented further on the matter and West has since deleted all the posts.