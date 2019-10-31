Kim Kardashian channels Reese Witherspoon in 'Legally Blonde'-inspired Halloween costume

Kim Kardashian is taking Halloween to another level with her "Legally Blonde"-inspired costume.

On Thursday, Kardashian lit up Instagram with her Elle Woods costume, which pays tribute to Reese Witherspoon’s lead role in “Legally Blonde.”

The post features the aspiring lawyer in a pink dress, blonde wig and a heart necklace while holding a feather pen — much akin to Witherspoon’s character. Kardashian is also pictured holding up a small dog inside of a studded black bag.

“Legally Blonde,” the caption simply stated.

The post also features several shots of Kardashian seductively posing on the water while still paying homage to the film.

In the following shots, Kardashian is pictured sporting a green sequined bikini, while still rocking the “Legally Blonde”-themed necklace.

Kim also uploaded a video on Instagram, recreating the famous Harvard video essay scene from the film.

Much like Elle Woods, Kardashian is currently pursuing a career as a lawyer.

In an interview piece with Vogue Arabia, Kardashian was interviewed by husband Kanye West and answered some hard-hitting questions about her impending law career.

She spoke about how difficult it has been to be taken seriously as a student of law due to her wealth and celebrity.

“There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree – that’s absolutely not true,” she explained in an excerpt from the interview. “Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

Kanye got more in-depth, asking his wife if she regrets putting her life on TV for more than a decade.

“Even in my darkest of times, I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see," she said. "People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”