Reese Witherspoon’s daughter names 'Legally Blonde' dress she desires most

Reese Witherspoon’s 19-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe recently revealed the one “Legally Blonde” outfit she wishes her mom would pass down to her.

“There is a pink halter dress my mom wore on a date in ‘Legally Blonde’ that I think is so fun and cute,” she told InStyle, referring to a scene in the 2001 film where Witherspoon’s character, Elle Woods, attends what she thought would be her engagement dinner with Matthew Davis’ character Warner Huntington III.

“All the outfits from that movie are iconic, but this particular dress is something I could see myself wearing,” she added.

The "Big Little Lies" actress in 2016 showed off some of her old outfits from the film — including the dress Phillippe so desires. At the time, she posed as her character in honor of the beloved movie's 15th anniversary.

Phillippe also revealed she and her mom “share clothes all the time.”

“She’s really generous with her closet, and I’ve borrowed everything from socks to fancy dresses from her,” she said. “Of course, if I want to wear something of hers that I think might be a little more expensive or of more sentimental value, I make sure to ask her permission first. That’s definitely a rule of ours.”