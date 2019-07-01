Kim Kardashian to change name of controversial 'Kimono' line after extreme backlash

Kimono will no longer be the name for Kim Kardashian-West’s upcoming underwear line.

Kardashian-West has announced on social media that she will be changing the name of her shapewear line after extreme backlash.

On Twitter and Instagram, Kardashian-West revealed that she has decided to launch her upcoming line “under a new name,” pleasing her fans.

“My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always,” the reality television star wrote on Twitter.

Her announcement comes after the celeb was slammed for choosing Kimono – a play on her first name – for her upcoming line with many claiming the move was “cultural appropriation” of Japanese culture.

The mayor of Kyoto reportedly sent Kardashian-West a formal letter pleading with the star to consider changing the name of her brand.

“Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors’ tireless endeavours and studies, and it is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care in our living. Also, it is a fruit of craftsmanship and truly symbolizes sense of beauty, spirits and values of Japanese,” read an excerpt of the letter shared with Fox News.

“We are currently undertaking initiatives nationally to make 'Kimono Culture,' symbol of our culture and spirits, registered to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. We think that the names for 'Kimono' are the asset shared with all humanity who love Kimono and its culture therefore they should not be monopolized,” the mayor continued.

Originally Kardashian-West responded that she would not be changing the name, noting she has “deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment.”

However, it appears she had a change of heart.

Kardashian-West has not revealed what she will be naming her line now.