Kim Kardashian says she had 'innocent intentions' with controversial shapewear name

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the immense backlash she recently faced after revealing the name of her new line of shapewear: Kimono -- and her decision to change the controversial title.

“You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” the 38-year-old reality star told WSJ. Magazine for its first-ever all-digital issue, which Kardashian graces the cover of.

“I’m the first person to say, OK, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this," she continued. "I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in."

“I do love Japan,” Kardashian added. “My husband [Kanye West] was in Japan when all of this was happening. It’s a place that we love and go to. I have such respect."

When the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star first revealed the original name for her line back in June, she was called out for “cultural appropriation."

Kimono, which means “thing to wear” in Japanese, is a type of traditional outfit worn in Japan, featuring wide sleeves on a long, loose robe that is that bound by a sash. The garment is worn typically by women.

However, Kardashian decided to file for a trademark of the word for her new brand, using it as a pun on her first name. People immediately accused her of being "arrogant” and pleaded with her to change the name, which she announced earlier this month, she would.

“We’re figuring it all out now," Kardashian told WSJ. Magazine of deciding to change her upcoming line's name.

“I do realize, though, that there might be more eyes on me and my brand. And so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realize that maybe there is a different standard," she continued. "Do I feel held to a higher standard? I’ll take responsibility for that and do the right thing.”

As for why the KKW Beauty mogul chose to launch a shapewear line? “I wanted to branch off and do my thing,” she explained.

With her beauty line, Kardashian said she sometimes asks herself if people "really need this" versus shapewear where she notes: "Everyone needs this! Underwear, bras — this is what people wear every day.”

