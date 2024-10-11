Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Kardashian called out by daughter for not cooking for the family in years

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North West, claims her mom hasn't cooked for her in 'a long time'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
close
Comedian Jay Leno shares he's a fan of Kim Kardashian Video

Comedian Jay Leno shares he's a fan of Kim Kardashian

Jay Leno told Fox News Digital he likes Kim Kardashian, and is impressed she chose to go to law school.

North West is not letting Kim Kardashian fool the world.

North, 11, was featured in Interview magazine and was asked a series of questions by her mother. One of which, the reality television star asked her daughter, "OK, serious question. How is my cooking?"

North replied, "You haven’t cooked for us in a long time."

North West and Kim Kardashian basketball game

North West called out her mother, Kim Kardashian, over how often she cooks for her kids. (Getty Images)

Kanye West's daughter added, "Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."

KIM KARDASHIAN HAS 'NO RECOLLECTION' OF WILD DANCE MOVES AT KHLOE'S 40TH BIRTHDAY

North noted that the meal Kardashian made for her children — whom she shares with West — was macaroni and cheese.

"You haven’t cooked for us in a long time."

— North West

"And fried chicken and cornbread," Kardashian chimed in. "I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?" 

North gave her mom praise and said it was "good." However, she believes her mom is "really good" at making "cucumbers and salt."

Kim Kardashian and North West smiling

North West claimed that Kim Kardashian hasn't cooked for her family in about two years. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian with North West as a baby

North West is Kim Kardashian's oldest child. (Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images)

Kardashian is a mother of four. She shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with her ex-husband.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

This is not the first time one of Kardashian's children has called her out for her cooking. In 2023, Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago, said her mother doesn't cook for them at all and the credit should go to their private chef.

Kardashian shared a photo of an "All About My Mom" sheet that Chicago filled out to Instagram and when asked what her favorite dish is that her mom makes, the sentence said, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

Kim Kardashian, North and Chicago West

Kim Kardashian has two daughters: North and Chicago West. She also has two sons, Saint and Psalm West.  (Gotham/GC Images)

In January, one of the Kardashian family's longtime private chef, Khristianne Uy, aka Chef K, spoke to Page Six about the famous family's dining choices.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"As far as their diet goes, they’re really disciplined. Let’s just say they have one whole grilled cheese; they’ll make up for it by working out at the gym. They’re really rigid about that," she told the outlet at the time.

Kim Kardashian on the red carpet at the 2024 Met Gala.

Kim Kardashian has four kids with her ex-husband, Kanye West. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Chef K explained that she works with the family for "major Hallmark holidays" and tends to get creative with her meals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The kids are the finicky ones," she explained. "But with creativity, and as long as they’re part of the actual cooking, they’re willing to try it. They’re pretty good at trying things."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending