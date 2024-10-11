Kim Kardashian called out by daughter for not cooking for the family in years

North West is not letting Kim Kardashian fool the world.

North, 11, was featured in Interview magazine and was asked a series of questions by her mother. One of which, the reality television star asked her daughter, "OK, serious question. How is my cooking?"

North replied, "You haven’t cooked for us in a long time."

Kanye West's daughter added, "Last time you cooked was two Halloweens ago."

North noted that the meal Kardashian made for her children — whom she shares with West — was macaroni and cheese.

"And fried chicken and cornbread," Kardashian chimed in. "I’m a one-trick pony. Is that one meal good?"

North gave her mom praise and said it was "good." However, she believes her mom is "really good" at making "cucumbers and salt."

Kardashian is a mother of four. She shares North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West with her ex-husband.

This is not the first time one of Kardashian's children has called her out for her cooking. In 2023, Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago, said her mother doesn't cook for them at all and the credit should go to their private chef.

Kardashian shared a photo of an "All About My Mom" sheet that Chicago filled out to Instagram and when asked what her favorite dish is that her mom makes, the sentence said, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."

In January, one of the Kardashian family's longtime private chef, Khristianne Uy, aka Chef K, spoke to Page Six about the famous family's dining choices.

"As far as their diet goes, they’re really disciplined. Let’s just say they have one whole grilled cheese; they’ll make up for it by working out at the gym. They’re really rigid about that," she told the outlet at the time.

Chef K explained that she works with the family for "major Hallmark holidays" and tends to get creative with her meals.

"The kids are the finicky ones," she explained. "But with creativity, and as long as they’re part of the actual cooking, they’re willing to try it. They’re pretty good at trying things."