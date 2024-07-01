Kim Kardashian has 'no recollection' of wild dance moves at Khloé's 40th birthday

Kim Kardashian partied it up while celebrating her sister, Khloé Kardashian, turning 40.

The 43-year-old reality TV star gave fans a glimpse into the Dollywood-themed birthday bash celebrating Khloé on her Instagram stories Sunday. At one point, Kim hit the dance floor with Britney Spears' manager — Cade Hudson.

Someone filmed as Hudson and Kim danced together and the "Kardashians" star revealed she had "no recollection" of being flipped multiple times.

"No recollection of this but thank you @cadehudson22," Kim wrote on her Instagram story.

Kim seemingly came across another dancing video from the night showing Hudson flipping her again.

"So apparently I was doing this multiple times til we shut the party down," she added. "Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing w The Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer."

Khloé turned 40 on June 27.

Kylie Jenner also shared moments from the birthday bash on Instagram.

"Best night ever ??" Jenner captioned a video compilation.

"Best f---ing night EVER!!!!!!" Khloé responded.

The Good American founder showed off her look for the evening in a video posted to Instagram.

"Oh My Dolly it’s time to party!" she captioned the post.

Khloé wore an all-denim look with a matching denim cowboy hat. The entire outfit was bedazzled with crystals while the mom of two styled her hair in loose waves.

Kim revealed Snoop Dogg surprised Khloé at the party with a special performance.

"Not sure how I am even awake but finding videos in my phone is the best," Kim wrote on Instagram stories. "Best part is @khloekardashian had no idea @snoopdogg was coming so this made her whole night."

