Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has 'no recollection' of wild dance moves at Khloé's 40th birthday

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 40th birthday with a Dollywood-themed party

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton reveals what fans don’t know about her Video

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton reveals what fans don’t know about her

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton reveals what it’s like working with his famous client.

Kim Kardashian partied it up while celebrating her sister, Khloé Kardashian, turning 40.

The 43-year-old reality TV star gave fans a glimpse into the Dollywood-themed birthday bash celebrating Khloé on her Instagram stories Sunday. At one point, Kim hit the dance floor with Britney Spears' manager — Cade Hudson.

Someone filmed as Hudson and Kim danced together and the "Kardashians" star revealed she had "no recollection" of being flipped multiple times.

"No recollection of this but thank you @cadehudson22," Kim wrote on her Instagram story.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS BOTOX MAY HANDICAP ACTING CAREER, FEARS SHE'LL ONLY ‘LOOK GOOD’ FOR 10 MORE YEARS

Kim Kardashian being flipped at Khloe's party

Kim Kardashian danced with Britney Spears' manager at the Dollywood-themed birthday bash. (Instagram: Kim Kardashian)

Kim Kardashian being flipped by Cade Hudson

Cade Hudson flipped Kim Kardashian multiple times. (Instagram: Kim Kardashian)

Kim seemingly came across another dancing video from the night showing Hudson flipping her again.

"So apparently I was doing this multiple times til we shut the party down," she added. "Damn I wish someone told me to have some shots before Dancing w The Stars and I might have lasted a bit longer."

Khloé turned 40 on June 27.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Kim Kardashian and Khloe attend an event

Kim Kardashian celebrated Khloé's birthday by busting a move on the dance floor. (Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner also shared moments from the birthday bash on Instagram.

"Best night ever ??" Jenner captioned a video compilation.

"Best f---ing night EVER!!!!!!" Khloé responded.

The Good American founder showed off her look for the evening in a video posted to Instagram.

"Oh My Dolly it’s time to party!" she captioned the post.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Khloé wore an all-denim look with a matching denim cowboy hat. The entire outfit was bedazzled with crystals while the mom of two styled her hair in loose waves.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian turned 40 on June 27. (RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kim revealed Snoop Dogg surprised Khloé at the party with a special performance.

"Not sure how I am even awake but finding videos in my phone is the best," Kim wrote on Instagram stories. "Best part is @khloekardashian had no idea @snoopdogg was coming so this made her whole night."

Khloe Kardashian on TV

Khloé Kardashian's birthday party was attended by her family and other A-list celebs. (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending