Kim Kardashian mocked by sister Khloé for wearing red carpet gown to toddler son's birthday party

Kim Kardashian found herself at the mercy of her sister when she arrived at a family event a tad overdressed.

On Sunday afternoon, the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan came together to celebrate Khloé Kardashian's son, Tatum's, second birthday. Khloé documented the entire party on her Instagram stories, and couldn't pass up the opportunity to poke fun at Kim, who showed up to the backyard party wearing a formal gold evening gown.

"Wowee, the Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!" Khloé joked as she focused the camera on Kim, who was laughing at herself while trying to defend her outfit choice.

Kim explained her fancy attire, telling her sister, and her Instagram followers, that she is in the process of moving and was either going to wear workout clothes or a gown.

Khloé took a much more casual approach to her outfit, going with a short white dress, paired with white sneakers, sunglasses and jewelry.

While she was overdressed, the gold ensemble fit in with the color scheme of the dinosaur-themed party, and despite poking fun, Khloé acknowledged her sister looked great, telling her, "You are the party. I love this!"

In addition to starring on her family's reality TV show, "The Kardashians" star has been getting more serious about her acting career, most recently starring in Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Delicate."

"It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience," she told Variety in May 2023. "It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

Up next, she is set to star in the comedy, "The Fifth Wheel," and Hulu's "All's Fair," which will reunite Kim with Murphy and see her act opposite Glenn Close.

During a June episode of "The Kardashians," Kim discussed her blossoming acting career, explaining she was concerned about how much her Botox injections would impact her ability to advance in her career.

"I also feel like you need less Botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it," she said on the show.

"I’m not going to be gaining 500 pounds for a role and losing it… that just like not where I need to be. How am I going to cry? How am I going to be scared out of my mind?" she added, while demonstrating the difficulty it takes to act out those emotions.