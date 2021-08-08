Kim Kardashian wears a black bondage-style outfit to Kanye West’s 2nd 'Donda' listening event

Kim Kardashian showed up for Kanye West’s second album listening party with a shocking all-black ensemble.

The 40-year-old reality TV star attended the rapper’s live event on Thursday wearing skin-tight pants, a long-sleeved top and a face mask that has zippable sections for the eyes and mouth – an accessory choice her fans have equated to a BDSM style on Twitter.

According to a close-up photo Kardashian tweeted of her matching glove and mask, her outfit was designed by Balenciaga, a Spanish luxury fashion house.

While the outfit choice might be confusing to risqué for fans, it appears to have matched the theme West had prepared for his second "Donda" listening event, where West also wore a black outfit and mask.

The children he shares with Kardashian wore black outfits as well, including North and Chicago West.

When West hosted his first "Donda" listening party in July, his family attended the event wearing red outfits that matched the 22-time Grammy-winning rapper’s red bubble coat and pants.

Both events took place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"Donda" is West’s 10th studio album, and it is a tribute to his late mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.

In the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special in June, Kardashian publicly acknowledged that she would always be friends with West.

"That was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see that going away," she told the reunion host, Andy Cohen. "I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family."