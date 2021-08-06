Kanye West levitates above Atlanta stadium at second 'Donda' listening event attended by Kim Kardashian

Kanye West put on quite the show for his second album listening event held on Thursday.

"The Donda Album Release" took place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the 44-year-old rapper performed an updated version of "Donda" and pulled off some impressive theatrics.

West was center stage with spotlights shining on him when he made the daring move to lie on his back and fly above the stadium by the use of a wire apparatus.

West levitated out of the dome of the arena where he was reportedly living for the past couple of weeks. His song "No Child Left Behind" played in the background.

Fans previously expected the album to release on July 23, following West’s first listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The album’s release date was pushed back to August, so West could add his finishing touches to his highly-anticipated project.

West’s first star-studded listening event reportedly broke a livestream global record on Apple Music with more than 3.3 million viewers.

Fans couldn't get enough of West's latest stunt, taking to Twitter with reactions. One user called the moment "iconic" and another dubbed him the "greatest artist alive."

Kim Kardashian was also in attendance for the event. West's soon-to-be ex-wife had their kids in tow for the first "Donda" listening even last month.

According to reports, Kardashian, 40, once again matched West on Thursday by wearing an all-black ensemble. Last month, the KKW Beauty founder sported a red jumpsuit, matching her ex, who was dressed in a red puffer jacket and red pants.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February. They share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.