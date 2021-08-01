Kanye West announces 2nd 'Donda' listening event ahead of his album's release

Kanye West is ready to host another "Donda" listening party.

The 44-year-old rapper shared a new date for his next pre-album release event to his Instagram account on Saturday, which is going to be hosted on Aug. 5, 2021, according to a white loading screen graphic he uploaded.

More than 1.9 million fans have liked the simple, caption-free post so far.

Major ticket-selling websites state the Thursday event is titled: "Kanye West Presents The Donda Album Release." It will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. at 9 p.m.

Tickets will reportedly go on sale on Monday, Aug. 2, according to Def Jam Recordings.

West’s 10th studio album, "Donda," will be released a day after the Georgia listening party.

The album is named after West's late mother, Donda West, who died at the age of 58 in 2007 from complications with plastic surgery.

In July, New Musical Express reports that West shared an Instagram post that showed his upcoming album will have at least 15 tracks, which has since been deleted.

Fans previously expected the album to release on July 23, 2021, following West’s first listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The album’s release date was pushed back to August, so West could add his finishing touches to his highly-anticipated project.

"Thanks for your patience," media personality Justin Laboy tweeted on West’s behalf. "He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart."

