Kanye West delivers emotional performance of song about 'losing my family' at 'Donda' listening event

Fans may want the old Kanye back — but his streak of release drama is really getting old.

After holding a listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night for "Donda" — an event that was livestreamed on Apple Music — Kanye West was supposed to drop his much-anticipated 10th solo studio album at the stroke of midnight on Friday.

But hours later, "Donda" was still nowhere to be found on Apple Music and other streaming outlets. Of course, Kanye being Kanye, the LP could still arrive at any given moment on Friday.

So, yes, we could have hours of waiting, wondering and refreshing ahead of us.

Kim Kardashian, kids attend Kanye West's 'Donda' album release event amid divorce

But West, 44, rocking a full face mask, did in fact show up at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday night to play "Donda" — which is named after his beloved mother Donda West, who passed away in 2007. Shaquille O’Neal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi and Jadakiss were among the stars in attendance at the event.

And West also got some family support from his ex Kim Kardashian, 40 — who brought their kids North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — as well as her sister Khloe Kardashian, 37.

Still, West clearly hasn’t gotten over the breakup: He got emotional when performing "Love Unconditionally" crying as he was rapping about "losing my family."

"Donda" also features such guests as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and, surprisingly, Jay-Z — who, apparently squashing the feud with his ex-bestie, reportedly recorded his verse for the album’s last track at the last minute earlier on Thursday.

It’s a reunion of the two hip-hop heavyweights, who released an entire album together, "Watch the Throne," in 2011.

West’s new LP also features "No Child Left Behind," a song that was played in the Apple commercial featuring track star Sha’Carri Richardson that aired during the NBA Finals on Tuesday night and announced the release of the album.

"Donda" is the follow-up to 2019’s gospel turn "Jesus Is King," which won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Album. And like "Donda," "Jesus and King" — as well as its two predecessors, 2016’s "The Life of Pablo" and 2018’s "Ye" — failed to drop smoothly and punctually.