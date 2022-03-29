Kim Kardashian walks back 'get up and work' comments: 'I'm really sorry'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian apologized for comments telling women in business they need to get up and work.

The reality TV star explained her comments were taken out of context and explained that she was sorry for the way they were received.

Kardashian faced backlash after comments made during a Variety interview went viral.

"I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f--king a-- up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star said.

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work," she added.

However, Kardashian claimed it wasn't meant to be a "blanket statement towards women" in a new interview with "Good Morning America."

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard. I know that they do," she said. "It was taken out of context, but I'm really sorry if it was received that way."

"That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a soundbite really with no context," said Kardashian.

Right before she was asked to give advice to women in business, Kardashian explained that she had been asked about being "famous for being famous."

"That soundbite came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, 'After 20 years of being in the business, you're famous for being famous,' and my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women."

Kardashian made the original comments during an interview with Variety where she was promoting the family's new reality show, "The Kardashians."