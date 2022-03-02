Kim Kardashian officially declared single in divorce from Kanye West

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian is officially single, a judge in Los Angeles has ruled.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's request to be declared a single woman amid her divorce from Kanye West was granted Wednesday, according to reports.

Kardashian appeared for a scheduled court hearing via video call. West, who has been spotted in Miami this week, was not present, multiple outlets said.

The judge also made rulings on documents West filed last month, in which he requested three legal conditions.

The first – that the parties' money is reimbursed before there is a final judgment on the property should either party die – was granted. However, the judge reportedly rejected West's two other requests – that Kardashian would not transfer assets she had in a trust and that if Kardashian remarries she would waive the "marital privilege."

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021. They share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Last month, the Yeezy boss apologized to Kardashian, 41, for "harassing" her by posting screenshots of their text messages to Instagram. He also apologized for the captions of multiple Instagram posts being written in all capital letters.

"I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication," West wrote on Instagram at the time in a post he shared of himself standing alone on a stage with smoke surrounding his aura.

"I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders," he continued before pressing that he has turned a new corner in his life with regard to how he conveys his messages.

"Thank everybody for supporting me," West wrote. "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

West also took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day and shared a screenshot of his ex enjoying a date night with her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The paparazzi snap shows the reality TV star and the comic leaving hand-in-hand from Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

At the time, a spokesperson for Kardashian issued a statement to Fox News Digital explaining in which the reality TV star said she does not want to continue to air personal disagreements about their family and kids in the public eye.

"Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she continued. "From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded her statement.

Attorneys for Kardashian and West did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

