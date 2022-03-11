Kim Kardashian makes Pete Davidson romance Instagram official

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian made her romance with Pete Davdison Instagram official Friday, sharing two photos with the comedian.

Kardashian, 41, included two photos featuring Davidson, 28, in a multi-photo carousel on her personal Instagram.

One photo showed Davidson lying back into Kardashian's lap while the "Saturday Night Live" star looked up at the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star as she seemingly leaned in for a kiss.

The other photo was a blurry selfie of the two. Fans will learn more about Kardashian's relationship with Davidson in the upcoming Hulu series, "The Kardashians."

KANYE WEST SHARES WHAT DIVORCE ‘FEELS LIKE’ AFTER KIM KARDASHIAN DECLARED LEGALLY SINGLE

Kardashian's Instagram post with Davidson comes roughly a month after the comedian referred to her as his "girlfriend" during an interview with People magazine.

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors after the reality TV star appeared on "SNL" in October.

Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The two were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly.

Davidson and Kardashian later fueled the romance rumors after being spotted out at dinner together multiple times. Since then, the two have vacationed together and been photographed holding hands.

Kardashian was recently declared legally single by a judge amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. The beauty brand mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

As Davidson and Kardashin's relationship has continued to make headlines, Kanye has publicly ranted about Davidson on social media. The rapper even included Davidson in his "Eazy" music video where he kidnapped and buried the comedian.

Kardashian has previously said she would like to handle all divorce matters privately.

In a rare statement shared to social media she wrote, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," she said.

"From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.

"I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Despite Kanye's public declarations that he and Kardashian would be reunited and his criticism of Davidson, he has been linked romantically to two different women since the beginning of 2022.

Kanye and Julia Fox dated for a little over a month after meeting in Miami on New Year's Eve. Most recently, the rapper has been linked to model Chaney Jones.