Kim Kardashian is taking the 'high road' amid divorce from Kanye West

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian says she's taking the "high road" amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," where she spoke about co-parenting struggles with West as he continues to blast the couple's drama on social media.

"I think that's just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship," Kardashian explained on why she's chosen to take the "high road." "So I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best."

"I just try to – as hard as it can be sometimes – I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids," she added. "Take the high road."

KANYE WEST SUSPENDED FROM INSTAGRAM FOR 24 HOURS

Kardashian referenced her mom Kris Jenner's relationship with her late father, Robert Kardashian. The two were married from 1978 until 1991. The couple divorced and Robert passed away in July 2003 from esophageal cancer.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The two were married for nearly seven years and share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

West has been sharing his parenting concerns on his personal Instagram account. The rapper has repeatedly claimed that Kardashian has kept him from seeing his kids.

On top of those claims, West has also shared his concerns over the couple's daughter's TikTok, which is run by Kardashian.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours on Wednesday, due to a violation of Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, a spokesperson for Meta , the parent company of Instagram, confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Leading up to his suspension, Kardashian claimed in court documents that West's posts on Instagram have caused her "emotional distress."

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian wrote in a court filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kardashian has stayed true to her word about desiring to be divorced. The mom of four has moved on from her relationship with West and has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson.

The two first sparked romance rumors in October after Kardashian appeared on "Saturday Night Live."

Since then, the two have been spotted on dates and most recently Kardashian opened up about the pair's relationship on "Ellen."