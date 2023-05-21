Kim Kardashian admits 'I cry myself to sleep' while juggling 'good cop and bad cop' duty as single mom

Kim Kardashian has her own brood to keep up with – four children under 9 years old.

Despite the prestige of being a billionaire, Kardashian admits that even she cannot avoid the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

"I'd say parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing," she told Jay Shetty on his podcast, "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," in a clip obtained by People magazine.

"There are nights I cry myself to sleep," she admitted to the author. "Like, what just happened, you know? With all the moods, and personalities, and sometimes they're fighting, and there's no one there," other than herself, she explained.

"Like, it's me to play good cop and bad cop. So like, that is definitely a challenge.… Something I'm working on is being a little bit firmer," she told the author and life-coach, who says he is not yet a father.

Kardashian shares North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West. The former couple finalized their divorce last November. Per court documents, Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support payments from West.

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement."

"So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding... there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though. Like my mornings, you have no idea what's going on," she detailed.

"You are never prepared. But – you will figure it out. And it will make you so proud of yourself, that you figured it out. And that you got through the day. And sometimes it's nights where it's just, we are going hour by hour, to see if we're gonna survive. Night by night. If a tantrum comes in, oh my God. Your life is completely upside down. But, it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated."

Kardashian shared her appreciation for Shetty in a post to Instagram, writing, "I’m so grateful to Jay for providing such a safe space to share a more personal side of my life. We discussed the challenges of parenthood, navigating the highs and lows of life, how I get through the tougher days, and so much more. I really loved this one, as so much of my life has been dedicated to finding out what my true purpose is," she wrote in part beneath a promotion for the episode.

"Life is always going to be stressful, and you can't control half of it. But if you can control what you put out, then you know you're on the right path," she says in the promo.

"Mom guilt is probably the hardest thing. Am I a good mom? Kids, all they want is time. They just want your time," she says.