Kim Kardashian on her faith in God, praying every night with her children

Kim Kardashian's life is pretty much an open book, and now the reality star is opening up about her relationship with God and faith.

In a recent episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL Podcast," Kardashian was asked if she prays.

"I do," she shared. "I pray every night with my kids. Even if I'm, you know out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together over FaceTime," she says of her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"They just like that. They can't go to bed without that."

Despite the glitz and glam of her lifestyle, Kardashian says she still finds things to pray for.

"Health and happiness," she explains.

"And calmness, sometimes. Sometimes I need a little bit of help in that area," she admitted, before adding that "calmness is my superpower."

When discussing her personal life, Kardashian — who has been married three times — revealed that she is a ‘hopeless romantic’ and believes a higher power will have a say in who she ends up.

"I believe in God, love, faith in all of it, and he will bring me my perfect person," she stated.

Throughout the conversation, Kardashian also revealed that after being robbed in Paris in 2016, her perspective on material objects has changed.

"It used to mean so much to me," she says of clothing and material things.

"It's completely how I valued my importance by the things that I had — the cars that I had. I had to have like — I thought that that made me cooler," she said.

"After I was robbed of all of it in Paris, I didn't know I was needing that lesson, but that lesson was so well received."