Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kim Kardashian
Published

Kim Kardashian on her faith in God, praying every night with her children

Kardashian has four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of December 28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of December 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Kim Kardashian's life is pretty much an open book, and now the reality star is opening up about her relationship with God and faith.

In a recent episode of the "Angie Martinez IRL Podcast," Kardashian was asked if she prays.

"I do," she shared. "I pray every night with my kids. Even if I'm, you know out of town, they have to call me, and we say our prayers together over FaceTime," she says of her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

"They just like that. They can't go to bed without that."

Kim Kardashian shared that praying is a part of her everyday routine.

Kim Kardashian shared that praying is a part of her everyday routine. (Nathan Congleton/NBC)

KIM KARDASHIAN RESPONDS TO BALENCIAGA BACKLASH: 'THEY'RE MAD IF I DON'T SPEAK OUT, THEY'RE MAD IF I DO'

Despite the glitz and glam of her lifestyle, Kardashian says she still finds things to pray for. 

"Health and happiness," she explains.

"And calmness, sometimes. Sometimes I need a little bit of help in that area," she admitted, before adding that "calmness is my superpower."

Kim Kardashian spoke with Angie Martinez about topics ranging from her marriage, to Balenciaga backlash, to her belief in God.

Kim Kardashian spoke with Angie Martinez about topics ranging from her marriage, to Balenciaga backlash, to her belief in God. (YouTube)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When discussing her personal life, Kardashian — who has been married three times — revealed that she is a ‘hopeless romantic’ and believes a higher power will have a say in who she ends up.

"I believe in God, love, faith in all of it, and he will bring me my perfect person," she stated.

Throughout the conversation, Kardashian also revealed that after being robbed in Paris in 2016, her perspective on material objects has changed.

Kim Kardashian believes that God will bring her the "perfect person."

Kim Kardashian believes that God will bring her the "perfect person." (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It used to mean so much to me," she says of clothing and material things. 

"It's completely how I valued my importance by the things that I had — the cars that I had. I had to have like — I thought that that made me cooler," she said.

"After I was robbed of all of it in Paris, I didn't know I was needing that lesson, but that lesson was so well received."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending