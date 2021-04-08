Khloé Kardashian’s photo controversy due to ‘diet culture,’ Jameela Jamil says

According to Jameela Jamil, Khloé Kardashian has some explaining to do -- but can "see why" she's upset over a recent photo leak.

The 36-year-old reality star made headlines recently after an unedited bikini photo made its way online without her permission. It was promptly scrubbed from the internet under the reported threat of legal action by the star’s famous family.

Jamil said on Instagram on Wednesday -- after news of the photo's removal broke -- that she's "furious" with the Kardashian family for perpetuating "fat-phobia and impossible beauty standards," but added that she can "TOTALLY see why they’re so obsessed with presenting as whatever society’s latest ideal of 'perfect' is."

The actress said that the Kardashian family was "harassed and bullied and scrutinized to within an inch of their lives" by the public and demanded that "this cycle of anti-feminist behavior has to end on both sides."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN ADDRESSES LEAKED BIKINI PHOTO, DEFENDS REMOVING IT FROM INTERNET

"They have to stop with the lies. The PUBLIC AND MEDIA HAVE TO STOP WITH THE BULLYING OVER THEIR LOOKS," continued Jamil. "It’s just a vicious cycle otherwise."

She concluded her note with an empowering and hopeful message about defying beauty standards.

Jamil, 35, weighed in once more via Twitter on Thursday, sharing a response to Kardashian’s statement, in which Kardashian recounted years of feeling "pressure" and "constant ridicule" for looking different from her famous sisters.

"It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me," Kardashian said.

PHOTO OF KHLOE KARDASHIAN ROCKING BIKINI PIC SPARKS CONFUSION, GETS SCRUBBED FROM INTERNET

Jamil noted that this ideology was what she was referring to and that Kardashian "was bullied into this mind state."

"This is what I was saying. She was bullied into this mind state," wrote the actress. "But now is also a really good time to admit to surgeries, thinning photographs and videos, and to stop being part of the culture that makes girls like her hate herself."

She added: "No more diet products. No more ‘revenge body.’"

In a follow-up tweet, the "Good Place" actress said that everyone "loses" when "diet culture wins."

"Even the people making money from promoting it," she clarified.

Jamil, a vocal critic of body image standards, has spoken out against the Kardashian clan in the past for promoting weight loss products and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS maternity line for promoting beauty standards.

Reps for Kardashian declined to comment.

In addition to Jamil weighing in on the controversy, Khloé received plenty of love from her famous sisters in the comments of her statement on Instagram.

JAMEELA JAMIL SCOLDS KHLOE KARDASHIAN FOR PROMOTING WEIGHT LOSS PRODUCTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"I love you Khloe," Kim simply commented.

"Love you soooo much," wrote her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner.

Kendall Jenner also commented: "Yes! you beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen."

Kris Jenner, the family’s matriarch also chimed in.

"Khloé you are the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known, and I adore you and am so proud of you…." said the businesswoman. "You are an inspiration to all of us and I appreciate and love you each and every single day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added: "Thank you for teaching the rest of us to be kind and to not judge…. you are one of a kind…. what a blessing you are. You are a gift."

After the photo leaked over the weekend, Tracy Romulus, who serves as chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian's KKW Brands, offered a statement to Page Six.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," they said. "Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to want an image not intended to be published taken down."