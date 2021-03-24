Kim Kardashian wows fans with tiny string bikini photos: 'Mood'

Kim Kardashian is heating up Instagram up with her latest snapshots.

The 40-year-old reality TV star set the internet ablaze on Wednesday when she shared two throwback photos of herself rocking a black string bikini.

In the snapshots, the SKIMS founder is seen soaking in the sun as she lounges in a hammock amid emerald green waters.

Kardashian simply captioned the images with a desert island emoji.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KYLIE AND KENDALL JENNER STUN IN RED LINGERIE

Kardashian’s latest bikini flicks quickly caught the eye of her 211 million followers — receiving over 2.2 million likes and nearly 8,000 comments within six hours of posting.

"Wow!!!! My queen!! My icon! My sister," wrote Kardashian's sister, Khloé.

KIM KARDASHIAN REFLECTS ON 'CHALLENGING YEAR': 'I ALWAYS TRY TO LOOK AT THINGS IN A POSITIVE WAY'

"Vibe!!!! [fire emojis]," TV personality Olivia Pierson wrote. "Mood [heart eyes emojis]," one fan added.

"yass kimberly work it [clapping, heart, fire emojis]," another user commented.

KIM KARDASHIAN FILED FOR DIVORCE FROM KANYE WEST

"Your [sic] so beautiful [heart eyes, fire emojis]," another fan said.

Earlier this month, Kardashian opened up about her challenging year.

"I think this year has been challenging for so many people but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things," Kardashian told Vogue in mid-March. "That is a huge — I think awakening that some people had."

"I always try to look at things in a positive way," she continued. "Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reports of reasoning for the divorce have varied, with sources previously claiming that their politics, lifestyle, Calabasas home and even the rapper's surprisingly brief attendance at her lavish birthday party last year have all been points of contention.

The couple shares four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.