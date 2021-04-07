Khloé Kardashian addresses leaked bikini photo, defends removing it from internet

Khloé Kardashian is speaking out.

The 36-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to address a leaked bikini photo of herself that accidentally made its way onto the internet recently.

The post of the unedited photo of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star in a bikini surprised the famous family's camp, who reportedly threatened legal action if replications of it weren't removed.

Now, Kardashian has shared a handful of photos and videos of herself that show off her extremely toned figure.

Along with the snapshots came a lengthy message.

"The photo that was posted this week is beautiful," she said. "But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point - and then shares it to the world - you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared - regardless of who you are."

The star recounted years of feeling "pressure" and "constant ridicule" for looking different from her famous sisters and said that people have even theorized that she may have a different father or has lost weight via surgery.

Furthermore, she insisted she was "not asking for sympathy" but was instead "asking to be acknowledged for being human."

"I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness," Kardashian continued. "It doesn't mean that I have not made mistakes. But I'm not going to lie. It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me."

The star has been subject to intense criticism of her weight for many years, and has since become known for getting in shape and for hosting the fitness show "Revenge Body."

In her Instagram post, Kardashian pointed out that her flaws have been "micro-analyzed and made fun of" for "over a decade," and she's also been suspected of paying for her weight loss, rather than having put work into her body.

"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it," she continued. "This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."

The star admitted to editing photos and using filters on some photos and compared such behaviors to wearing make-up in an effort to present herself to the world in a certain way.

"My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice," Kardashian stated. "It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore."

To conclude the message, the mother of one shared a message of encouragement to those facing similar struggles as herself: "Just do you and make sure your heart is happy."

In a recent statement to the New York Post's Page Six, Tracy Romulus, who serves as chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian's KKW Brands, said: "The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant. Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to want an image not intended to be published taken down."

