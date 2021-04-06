Photo of Khloe Kardashian rocking bikini pic sparks confusion, gets scrubbed from Internet

The Kardashians aren't shy when it comes to showing off their impressive bikini bodies on social media, but one recent photo of Khloe Kardashian showing skin has sparked somewhat of a controversy.

An unedited photo of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star in a bikini made its way around the Internet over the weekend to the surprise of the famous family's camp, who reportedly threatened legal action if replications of it weren't removed.

"The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant," Tracy Romulus, who serves as chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian's KKW Brands, told Page Six in a statement.

"Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down," the statement continued.

KIM KARDASHIAN WOWS FANS WITH TINY STRING BIKINI PHOTOS: 'MOOD'

Just a few weeks ago, the mother of one spoke out about how bullying comments and negative headlines about her appearance affect her confidence.

"I don’t want anyone to kiss my a--," the reality star, 36, wrote on Instagram. "I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence."

Khloe's comments came after a fan posted a TikTok video in her defense. The user responded to howseeing numerous headlines comparing the star’s looks over the years.

KENDALL JENNER RESPONDS AFTER MOM KRIS JENNER SPURS PREGNANCY RUMORS ABOUT HER

"I am so very grateful and appreciative of anyone who stands up to bullying or people writing story's [sic] simply for clickbait," the reality TV star continued. "Defending someone, Especially when we don't know one another makes [my] heart happy. That's the person I am. I like to defend what is right."

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN SAYS BULLYING COMMENTS, HEADLINES AFFECT HER 'SOUL AND CONFIDENCE'

"Thank you everyone for your sweet comments and thank you @mackincasey for being so kind," added Kardashian.

The Good American co-founder also recently told People magazine she wanted to use her social media platform to spread positive messages. She currently has 136 million followers on Instagram alone.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think the world right now, we have too much negativity at our fingertips," Kardashian told the outlet. "Just as much negativity, there is positivity, but we don’t highlight as much as we do the negative."

As for the most recent bikini pic that seemingly went viral, Khloe has remained silent on the matter.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Instead, she's been posting a number of adorable pictures of her and Tristan Thompson's daughter True in anticipation of her third birthday next week.