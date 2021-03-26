Kendall Jenner responds after mom Kris Jenner spurs pregnancy rumors about her

Kendall Jenner is clarifying mom Kris Jenner’s comments.

On Thursday’s episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kendall was tasked with babysitting sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s children.

During the episode, Kris tweeted out a message in support of Kendall, which the eldest Jenner sister quickly clarified was not a hint that she's expecting a baby herself.

"You got this!!! [baby bottle emoji] @KendallJenner," Kris, 65, tweeted.

"Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! [laughing emoji] [woman facepalming emoji]," Kendall humorously responded.

Following Kris’ tweet, fans quickly speculated that the 25-year-old was pregnant.

"Bruh so we gonna deal with another Jenner," one fan wrote.

"You announcing her pregnancy? Perfume? Got your emojis confused or what?" said another.

Kim also chimed in on the situation surrounding the episode beforehand, asking, "How funny is Kendall babysitting? [three laughing emojis]."

Of the Kardashian-Jenner family members, Kendall is the only one who has no children. Kendall’s sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, as well as her brother Rob Kardashian, all have one kid each. Kim has four and Kourtney has three.

In an Instagram Story from March, Kendall shared a video of herself hanging with her siblings and their children by the pool. In the video, Kendall strikes a thumbs up with a caption that reads, "Still no kids."