Kris Jenner says she had to figure out how to pay bills after Robert Kardashian split: 'I was embarrassed'

Kris Jenner had to become financially literate after splitting from her late husband Robert Kardashian.

In a new interview with WSJ. magazine, the mom-of-six revealed that she was initially clueless about the family finances when she was married to Kardashian. However, after she split from Kardashian in 1991, a then-36-year-old Jenner was immediately forced to get her money management skills in order.

In a telling recollection, Jenner reveals a conversation she had with a close friend that left her feeling "embarrassed" about her lack of awareness of her financials.

"One day, my friend Shelli Azoff said to me when I was going through my divorce [from Robert], 'How much is your gardener?' And I said, 'I don’t know,'" Jenner revealed. "And she said, 'You don’t know?' That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn’t know."

After splitting from Kardashian, Jenner noted that's when she realized she "had to get it together."

"I woke up one day to responsibilities that I hadn't had the day before," Jenner said in the interview. "And I needed to figure it out. And the good news is, I pay attention… I'm a quick study and I knew I had to get it together."

"And I felt such an enormous sense of accomplishment to be able to figure it all out and pay my own bills and make my own money and do my own taxes," Jenner happily said. "And there were times when I didn’t have a lot of money, but I was very organized."

Fast-forward to today, Jenner is a successful businesswoman.

"I'm interested in different ways that people make money — and in what's happening around the world. And I'm interested in different businesses and how they evolve and how they become successful," Jenner explained. "I just enjoy the business world."

And Jenner has plenty of experience as a business mogul. The 65-year-old reality star has her hand in all of her kids' brands and endorsement deals, reportedly getting a 10% cut.

For instance, she was credited with being the mastermind behind daughter Kylie Jenner’s namesake beauty empire Kylie Cosmetics, which sold a 51% controlling stake to cosmetics company Coty last year for $600 million, effectively valuing the company at $1.2 billion.

She also had a hand in developing Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty, which Coty purchased a 20% stake in last month for $200 million.

Following the success of her daughters' cosmetic lines, it was reported in February that Jenner was starting her own beauty line of cosmetics.

The momager trademarked "Kris Jenner Beauty," "Kris Jenner Skin" and "Kris Jenner Skincare," according to documents obtained by E! News filed earlier this month. It’s unclear if Jenner will debut her own products under one brand name or separate categories.

In addition, Jenner's about to launch a plant-based cleaning and self-care products line, Safely, with Chrissy Teigen and the CEO of Good American, Emma Grede, according to WSJ.

