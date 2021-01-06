Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson not engaged despite rumors

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship status remains unchanged despite rumors of an engagement.

Fans speculated that the two may have decided to get married when a diamond ring was seen on Kardahian's left hand last month. While they're still together, they haven't taken that step just yet.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the celebrity couple "aren’t engaged and it wouldn’t make sense for an engagement to happen right now."

The insider cited Thompson's job with the Boston Celtics as making things difficult because Kardashian has to travel "back and forth between Los Angeles and Boston."

KHLOE KARDASHIAN REVEALS POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST IN 'KUWTK' SNEAK PEEK

Luckily, the traveling hasn't worn down their relationship.

"They’re doing well as a couple and continuing to focus on raising [their daughter] True together and be the best parents that they can be, as always," said the source.

The pair share a 2-year-old daughter, True, and began dating in 2016 before splitting in 2019.

The split was highly publicized, as it was reported that Thompson, 29, had cheated on Kardashian, 36, with her sister Kylie Jenner's close friend Jordyn Woods, though Woods has denied such rumors.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN SLAMS 'NASTY' COMMENTS OVER 'FALSE STORY' THAT SHE IS PREGNANT: 'I AM DISGUSTED'

Kardashian and Thompson rekindled their relationship, however, in 2020 while quarantining together with True.

Kardashian fought off coronavirus earlier this year, as was revealed in October in a "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" sneak peek.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she said in the clip. "I have been in my room. It's [going to] be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

As far as the symptoms Kardashian had experienced, which can vary from person to person, she described suffering from intense headaches, vomiting, shaking, and hot and cold flashes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," the "Revenge Body" star explained. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She also issued a stern warning to others.

"Let me tell you, that s--t is real," she avowed. "But, we're all [going to] get through this."

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report