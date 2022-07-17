Tristan Thompson is a player in the NBA who has been thrust even further into the spotlight after his on-again-off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The two are no longer in a romantic relationship but do share their daughter, True Thompson, and in July 2022, they confirmed they are expecting a second child via surrogate.

Thompson was born in Brampton, Canada on March 13, 1991, to parents Andrea and Trevor Thompson. ** He played college basketball for one season with the Texas Longhorns before he was the fourth overall draft pick in 2011 by the Cleveland Cavilers. Thompson played with the team until 2020 and won the NBA Championship with the team in 2016.

During Thompson’s 2020-2021 season, he played with the Boston Celtics. The following season, he joined the Sacramento Kings. He played briefly for the Indiana Pacers, playing just four games with the team and signed with the Chicago Bills in February, where he plays now.

Thompson has faced controversy over his romantic relationships in recent years. In 2016, his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig gave birth to his first child, Prince Thompson, the same year he started dating Khloe Kardashian. Since they started dating, Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship has been very on again off again.

In 2018, Kardashian had her first child, Thompsons second named True Thompson. While she was pregnant with True, it came out that Thompson cheated on her. In 2019, it also came out that he kissed Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. In 2020, they reconciled once again, but broke up in June 2021 after he was spotted entering a bedroom with three women at a party.

Kardashian and Thompson’s final split came in January 2022 after news broke publicly in December 2021 that a woman named Maralee Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit against Thompson after they had a fling in March 2021, while he was still with Kardashian. The child, Theo Thompson was born that month. Thompson confirmed to be the father and issued a public apology.

Just when the relationship seemed to be done for good, another shocking announcement was made in July 2022 with the news that the two were expecting a second child together via surrogate that was conceived in November, before the lawsuit became public.