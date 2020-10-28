Khloé Kardashian reveals positive coronavirus test in ‘KUWTK’ sneak peek

Khloé Kardashian endured a bout with coronavirus earlier this year.

The reality star and mother said as much in a sneak peek clip from an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airing on Thursday in which the fashion mogul, 36, and mother Kris Jenner discuss next steps in dealing with the novel illness, according to E! News.

"We're just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloé to see if she has it or not," Khloé’s sister Kim Kardashian laments in a confessional. "I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she's so sick. And that really scares me for her, because I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it."

Jenner, 64, also revealed in the clip that at the time she "jumped on the phone with every doctor who would take [her] call" as she desperately tried to “find somebody who could help her.”

Soon after, Kardashian confirms the news in a selfie-style video recording.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she said. "I have been in my room. It's [going to] be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days."

As far as the symptoms Kardashian had experienced, which can vary from person to person, she described suffering from intense headaches, vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes.

"I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," the “Revenge Body” star explained. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

She also issued a stern warning to others.

"Let me tell you, that s--t is real," she avowed. "But, we're all [going to] get through this."

