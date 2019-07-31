Jordyn Woods calls Khloe Kardashian-Kylie Jenner cheating drama 'cancerous'

It's been quite the year for social media star and model Jordyn Woods.

In a tell-all interview with Cosmopolitan UK, the 21-year-old entrepreneur opened up about the fallout she had with long-time best friend Kylie Jenner after she allegedly shared a kiss with (Jenner's sister) Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristian Thompson, at a house party five months ago.

“Sh-t happens,” Woods said. “And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”

After the friendship breakup, Woods said she needed time away to heal and reevaluate the relationships in her life.

“I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships?” she mused.

One of the hardest aspects to wrap her mind around was the scrutiny on social media. She became obsessed with reading comments — the good and the bad.

“It becomes addictive to look on the Internet, to look at your name," Woods confessed. "When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumor. It became cancerous to me."

Woods maintains that it was Thompson who kissed her while she was on her way out of his house. “I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I [told him] ‘I need to go,'" she explained of the situation. "I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock.”

And in terms of her friendship with Jenner, Woods hopes they can reconcile one day. “I love her. That’s my homie," she said. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

The road back to common ground might take a little longer than expected, though. Over the weekend, Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram.