Khloe Kardashian isn't ruling out more kids: 'Only time will tell’

Khloe Kardashian revealed on social media Saturday that “only time will tell” whether she'll have more children.

The reality star was on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. when she replied to a follower who asked if she was considering adding a new member to her family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Goodness I don’t know! I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her!” she replied. “I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know.”

Kardashian gave birth to her daughter, True, in April. She had the little girl with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN DEFENDS KENDALL JENNER BOOING TRISTAN THOMPSON

She appeared to have not yet made a decision on the matter.

“I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me,” Kardashian tweeted.

The day after Christmas, the celeb shared photos on Instagram of her and her daughter donning coordinated holiday outfits. She wrote that while she’d always anticipated the yearly holiday get-together, this one “was hands down my favorite.”

“True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!” she continued.

Fox News’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.