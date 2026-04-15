Kevin Sorbo says he ‘escaped’ California, slams Democratic leadership in fiery remarks

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Kevin Sorbo is taking aim at the Democratic Party — saying his move out of California wasn’t just a relocation, it was an escape.

The former "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys" star doubled down on his move to Florida as he described what he believes are issues with declining leadership and cultural shifts on the West Coast.

Speaking candidly during an appearance with Sky News Australia, a host asked what Sorbo thought about the Democratic governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz.

HOLLYWOOD'S 'FIRST CANCEL CULTURE VICTIM' KEVIN SORBO SEES INDUSTRY DRAMATICALLY SHIFTING UNDER TRUMP

"The guy's a complete clown. Complete clown … no matter how much we point out to people how bad it's getting in this country in terms of how they're voting, what they're doing … it's weird to me. It's weird to see what's shaping up here and what's going on," he remarked.

"But I do feel a shift. I mean when I moved, I escaped California seven years ago and live in the free state of Florida here. I went from the worst governor, from Gavin Newsom, to the best governor, Ron DeSantis," Sorbo said during a fiery rant.

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The 67-year-old actor, who rose to global fame as the sword-swinging demigod Hercules in the 1990s hit series, has increasingly leaned into politics and has never held back.

When asked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s potential presidential run in 2028, Sorbo candidly shared what he believes has happened to the Golden State.

"They've had negative, negative growth in that state for the last 10 years. More people have moved out than have moved in … I got so many friends who have left that state, including myself, to go to Texas, go to Tennessee or Florida. These are the states that people are moving to. What's interesting is all the top five blue states that people have moved out, they're the top five blue states that have lost more people, all those people have moved to red states," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Newsom and Walz for comment.

This isn’t the first time Sorbo has been outspoken about his political views.

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He’s long claimed he was sidelined in Hollywood for his conservative and Christian beliefs — well before "cancel culture" became a household phrase.

"Well, I'm the first cancel culture victim before I knew it was a term. Hollywood booted me up a dozen years ago for things I was posting on the internet. And I looked at my age and I said, 'Oh, you guys are upset that I'm posting the truth? Is that a problem with you guys?' Because they hate the truth, and they hate anybody who's a Christian in Hollywood, anybody who is a conservative. So I'm like a double leper to them. I'm, like, kryptonite or something," Sorbo previously told Fox News Digital.

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