Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Exclusive
Published

Kevin Smith says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was 'inspiring' and 'absolutely beautiful’

Affleck appears in 'Clerks III,' the third installment of Smith's comedy classic

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon , Larry Fink | Fox News
close
Kevin Smith describes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'Inspiring' Video

Kevin Smith describes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding: 'Inspiring'

'Clerks' actor and director Kevin Smith spoke with Fox News Digital at the 'Clerks III' premiere about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Georgia wedding, praising Lopez's decorating skills and the couple's relationship. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding, director Kevin Smith was convinced that true love does exist. 

"The wedding as presented, just absolutely beautiful," Smith told Fox News Digital exclusively at the "Clerks III" movie premiere. 

"Watching two people who worked so hard to get to that moment close the circle and how clearly in love that they are with one another was inspiring," the "Clerks III" director remarked.

INSIDE BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ’S WEDDING WEEKEND: FROM MONOGRAMMED GIFT BAGS TO A TWO-NIGHT FIREWORKS SHOW

Smith was a guest at Lopez and Affleck’s three-day wedding weekend at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate.

After attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding, director Kevin Smith expressed that true love does exist. 

After attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding, director Kevin Smith expressed that true love does exist.  (Getty Images)

In 2004, Smith directed Lopez and Affleck in the film "Jersey Girl," and was honored to be at the couple’s wedding nearly 20 years later. 

In 2004, filmmaker Kevin Smith directed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the film "Jersey Girl," and was honored to be at the couple’s wedding nearly 20 years later. 

In 2004, filmmaker Kevin Smith directed Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the film "Jersey Girl," and was honored to be at the couple’s wedding nearly 20 years later.  (Getty Images)

Smith continued to say that the lavish nuptials were stunning and the Hollywood couple was head over heels for each other. 

Kevin Smith talks 'Clerks III' and the inspiration behind the series' third installment Video

"Jennifer did everything, and she has exquisite f------ taste," the "Jay and Silent Bob" director noted.

"[The wedding] would make a motherf----- believe in true love."

Smith took to Instagram Saturday to share a photo of him, his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, "Clerks" star Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Mansanto all dressed up in white. 

‘Clerks’ star Kevin Smith ‘surreal’ to work with again: Jason Mewes Video

The caption read: "Dressy as f----…" as he tagged everyone in the photo with text that said "out on the town. #KevinSmith"

Kevin Smith directed "Clerks III," the third installment of the comedy classic, featuring actors Brian O' Hallaron, Jeff Anderson and Jason Mewes. 

Kevin Smith directed "Clerks III," the third installment of the comedy classic, featuring actors Brian O' Hallaron, Jeff Anderson and Jason Mewes.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The wedding celebration took place just ahead of Smith’s movie premiere for "Clerks III," the third installment of his comedy classic. 

Smith directed the first film in 1994 and is excited to bring the story back to the big screen 28 years later. 

Affleck is also set to appear in the upcoming sequel and starred in several of Smith’s other films such as the "Jay and Silent Bob" movies, "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy," and more. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Clerks III" will be released September 13, 2022. 

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending