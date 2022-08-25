Kevin Smith says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding was 'inspiring' and 'absolutely beautiful’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding, director Kevin Smith was convinced that true love does exist.

"The wedding as presented, just absolutely beautiful," Smith told Fox News Digital exclusively at the "Clerks III" movie premiere.

"Watching two people who worked so hard to get to that moment close the circle and how clearly in love that they are with one another was inspiring," the "Clerks III" director remarked.



Smith was a guest at Lopez and Affleck’s three-day wedding weekend at Affleck's 87-acre Georgia estate.

In 2004, Smith directed Lopez and Affleck in the film "Jersey Girl," and was honored to be at the couple’s wedding nearly 20 years later.

Smith continued to say that the lavish nuptials were stunning and the Hollywood couple was head over heels for each other.

"Jennifer did everything, and she has exquisite f------ taste," the "Jay and Silent Bob" director noted.

"[The wedding] would make a motherf----- believe in true love."

Smith took to Instagram Saturday to share a photo of him, his wife Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, "Clerks" star Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Mansanto all dressed up in white.

The caption read: "Dressy as f----…" as he tagged everyone in the photo with text that said "out on the town. #KevinSmith"

The wedding celebration took place just ahead of Smith’s movie premiere for "Clerks III," the third installment of his comedy classic.

Smith directed the first film in 1994 and is excited to bring the story back to the big screen 28 years later.

Affleck is also set to appear in the upcoming sequel and starred in several of Smith’s other films such as the "Jay and Silent Bob" movies, "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy," and more.

"Clerks III" will be released September 13, 2022.