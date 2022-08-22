Inside Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend: From monogrammed gift bags to a two-night fireworks show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot for the second time over the weekend in a lavish three-day celebration at the actor's 87-acre estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and Fox News Digital has the exclusive details on the pair's wedding.

A source shared with Fox News Digital that the couple’s nuptials was attended by 135 guests, including Affleck’s best friend and" Good Will Hunting" co-star Matt Damon.

Damon’s wife Luciana, Jimmy Kimmel, "Jay and Silent Bob" stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, as well as talent agent Patrick Whitesell were also all in attendance.

The insider revealed that attendees left with straw gift bags that were monogrammed with the newlyweds’ initials "J.B". The source described the contents of the bags as "a taste of Georgia."

Social media users appeared to get a peek at the gift bags on Monday after fashion stylist Rob Zangardi shared a snapshot of them to his Instagram. In his carousel of photos, he also included a group photo of Lopez's glam squad, which includes hairstylist Chris Appleton, nail artist Tom Bachik, makeup artist Mary Phillips and stylist Mariel Haenn.

Zangardi's post also included a photo featuring several white heels from Lopez's footwear line, JLO. It's unclear if they're the ones Lopez rocked during her wedding weekend.

Meanwhile, another source told Fox News Digital that a "collection of signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails" were provided by high-end beverage caterer Icebox. The Charleston, South Carolina-based company produces luxury beverage programs throughout the country.

CELEBRITIES BEGIN TO ARRIVE AT BEN AFFLECK, JENNIFER LOPEZ WEDDING

According to the insider, there was a "big focus on beautiful and floral spirit-free and spirited cocktails" with a collection of signature drinks offered throughout the wedding weekend.

The garnishes and glassware of the cocktails were inspired by the "light pastel and vibrant floral" color scheme of the nuptials.

Guests were treated to spectacular fireworks shows on both Friday and Saturday night. The couple said their vows during a ceremony on Saturday, which was officiated by life coach and podcast host Jay Shetty.

There was an all-white dress code for the attendees of the ceremony. Lopez walked down the aisle in a stunning custom Ralph Lauren gown with a flowing, ruffled train and cathedral-length, sheer veil. Affleck donned a white tuxedo with a black bowtie and black trousers.

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ SEAL IT WITH A KISS AS PHOTOS FROM THEIR WEDDING DAY REVEAL GORGEOUS CEREMONY

The "Argo" star and the "On the Floor" hitmaker’s wedding extravaganza concluded with a brunch on Sunday.

Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53, dated from 2002 until 2004 after meeting on the set of the 2003 romantic comedy crime movie "Gigli," in which they both starred. The pair rekindled their romance in April 2021, almost twenty years after they ended their first engagement.

The two wed for the first time in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16. The nuptials, which took place at the Little White Wedding Chapel just after midnight, were attended by Lopez’ 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 53.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Emme and Max were joined by Affleck’s children, Seraphina, 16, Violet, 13, and Samuel, 10, at the second ceremony, according to Page Six. The Oscar winner shares his children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 50.

An insider told People magazine that Lopez thought that her and Affleck’s wedding weekend bash was "perfect".

"It was a dream for her," the source said. "She loved having all the kids there. She loved the location. It all felt very special."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The insider shared that Lopez "feels extremely happy being married to Ben."

The source added, "She keeps saying 'my husband,' and it's very cute."