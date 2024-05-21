Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Costner's ex moves on with family friend, Jessica Biel says she nearly quit Hollywood

Colin Jost was forced to make fun of his wife Scarlett Johansson on 'SNL,' Patricia Heaton stood up for Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after his divisive comments went viral

Kevin Costner in a white suit on the carpet with wife Christine Baumgartner looking away in a dress split Jessica Biel looking over her shoulder in a coral dress

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner confirmed her new romance with a family friend. Jessica Biel says before landing "The Sinner," she nearly quit Hollywood. (Getty Images)

MOVING ON - Kevin Costner's ex confirms romance with family friend as actor gets teary during 'Horizon' Cannes premiere. Continue reading here…

'VERY CHALLENGING TIME' - Jessica Biel almost quit Hollywood before ‘The Sinner,’ admits she's 'still fighting' for roles. Continue reading here…

Colin Jost during 'Weekend Update' with an inset of wife Scarlett Johansson and the ChatGPT logo

Colin Jost was forced to make a joke about his wife Scarlett Johansson's body during the "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live." (SNL YouTube)

CHEAP SHOT - SNL's' Colin Jost forced to crack joke about wife Scarlett Johansson's body on 'Weekend Update.' Continue reading here…

‘HE'S NOT A MONSTER' - Patricia Heaton defends Chiefs kicker following graduation speech backlash. Continue reading here…

SETTLED SUIT - Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs likely settled Cassie lawsuit ‘quickly’ to prevent hotel tape from coming out: ex-FBI agent. Continue reading here…

‘I'M DISGUSTED' - Sean 'Diddy' Combs reacts to viral video of him allegedly beating Cassie. Continue reading here…

Demi Moore ain a white polka dot dress at Cannes

Demi Moore spoke about the challenges of going nude in her movie, "The Substance." (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images))

BARING IT ALL - Demi Moore, 61, says full frontal nudity in Cannes Film Festival hit was a 'vulnerable experience.’ Continue reading here…

WHY NOT US - Glen Powell believes he and Sydney Sweeney are Hollywood's next dynamic duo: 'It's like Julia and George.' Continue reading here…

SUPERMODEL DIET - Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper credits plant-based diet for keeping her bikini-ready. Continue reading here…

Kelly Yazdi smiles next to husband Zac Brown in a black vest and cowboy hat

After recording artist Zac Brown was granted a temporary restraining order from his estranged wife Kelly Yazdi, she spoke out about how she won't be silenced from telling her truth. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

WON'T BE SILENCED - Zac Brown's estranged wife fires back after country star granted temporary restraining order. Continue reading here…

