Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, 61, says full frontal nudity in Cannes Film Festival hit was a 'vulnerable experience’

Moore stars opposite Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid in 'The Substance'

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
Published
close
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what shes learned from her parents Video

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumer shares what shes learned from her parents

Rumer Willis told Fox News Digital that she learned a lot from her parents just by being on set, and why respect is the most important part of a Hollywood career.

At age 61, Demi Moore bared all in her latest film "The Substance," and it was a "vulnerable experience."

"I had someone who was a great partner who I felt very safe with," the actress said at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, as quoted by Variety.

The star credited costar Margaret Qualley for putting her at ease when it came to stripping down.

DEMI MOORE STUNS FANS WITH ‘AGELESS’ VIDEO WHILE ON BEACH VACATION WITH DAUGHTERS

Demi Moore at Cannes

Demi Moore said stripping down in her new film "The Substance" was a "vulnerable experience." (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images))

"We obviously were quite close – naked – and we also got a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were," said Moore. "But ultimately, it’s just about really directing your communication and mutual trust."

"… Going into it, it was really spelled out – the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell the story," Moore explained. "And it was a very vulnerable experience and just required a lot of sensitivity and a lot of conversation about what we were trying to accomplish."

According to the outlet, Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle who, in an attempt to save her fading celebrity, uses a black-market drug that creates a younger version of herself (Qualley). In the film, Moore’s character studies her nude body before using "the substance." 

A close-up of Demi Moore speaking

Demi Moore attends a press conference for the film "The Substance" during the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 20, 2024. (ZOULERAH NORDDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Demi Moore smiling alongside her co-star on the red carpet wearing a satin dress

Demi Moore, right, and Margaret Qualley arrive for the screening of the film "The Substance" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 19, 2024. (VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

However, not all ends well. Sparkle’s character goes on to become disfigured following the abuse she endures from "her other half." The outlet noted that by the film’s final act, Moore transforms into "a humpback abomination."

Moore admitted "it was very strange" to see herself in prosthetics which, according to the outlet, made her resemble Anjelica Huston’s character from the 1990 film "The Witches."

"My dog still recognized me," said Moore. "It was my touchstone of reality."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Demi Moore wearing a black strapless dress holding her dog

Demi Moore and her dog Pilaf attend a photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Carlton Cannes Hotel on May 19, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Variety reported that "The Substance," which premiered on Sunday night, received an 11-minute standing ovation.

Demi Moore and her co-star filming a scene for The Scarlet Letter

Demi Moore and Gary Oldman starred in 1995's "The Scarlet Letter." (ALAMY)

Moore had previously appeared nude in 1995's "The Scarlet Letter." The following year, she stripped down as a former FBI secretary-turned-stripper for "Striptease." Moore was paid a then-record-setting $12.5 million for the role, making her the highest-paid actress at the time.

"Striptease" ended up being a critical and box office failure.

Demi Moore posing for a photo promo of her film Striptease

Demi Moore starred in the 1996 film "Striptease." (ALAMY)

Earlier this year, Moore reflected on her Brat Pack fame in the 1980s. The term, coined by a New York Magazine writer, described a group of young Hollywood stars who dominated the big screen during the decadent decade.

"For me, I didn’t love it, being thought of as a brat because I thought it kind of diminished us as professionals," Moore told "Good Morning America," as quoted by People magazine. "But I didn’t carry it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Demi Moore wearing a white and black polka dress

Demi Moore, left, is seen here with "The Substance" director Coralie Fargeat at the Cannes Film Festival. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s really interesting cause you know, the Brat Pack moniker that came about really didn’t have anything to do with us as people, as professionals," she said. "It was just a clever headline."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending