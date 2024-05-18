Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs likely settled Cassie lawsuit ‘quickly’ to prevent hotel tape from coming out: ex-FBI agent

Sean "Diddy" Combs likely settled the lawsuit filed against him by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura one day after she filed to prevent the hotel surveillance footage of him allegedly beating her in a hallway in 2016 from becoming public, author Tracy Walder, who previously worked for the FBI and CIA, said.

The video — obtained by CNN on Friday allegedly showing the 54-year-old rapper brutally beating Ventura in a hotel hallway in Los Angeles — is likely the reason Combs "settled so quickly with his ex-girlfriend Casandra Ventura in November 2023," she told People magazine, adding, "Diddy never expected the video to get out."

Walder said it’s "upsetting" that the alleged actions in the video exceeded the statute of limitations in Los Angeles.

"Since this stemmed from a 2016 incident, she wouldn't be able to file assault or battery charges in Los Angeles," Walder said.

The LA District Attorney's office issued a statement confirming the rap artist is "unable" to be prosecuted due to the statute of limitations.

"We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles," the statement, released on Instagram, began. "We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch."

"If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted," the statement continues. "As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

Walder told People that the video "really throws water on Diddy and his legal team's argument that the government used too much force in his search warrants."

She said she suspected he "knew of this video, knew of other things he had been accused of, though he was acquitted of his charges, knew he had an armed security team, and thus this was entirely an appropriate use of force."

She added that the timing of the release of the tape was "interesting."

She suspected "either [Cassie's] attorney or the hotel gave CNN the footage since the hotel only got paid $50,000 to keep it quiet," according to Ventura's lawsuit.

"I’m wondering if Cassie or her attorney are frustrated there haven’t been criminal charges yet federally and that’s why they did this. I would imagine Sean Combs won’t be fighting any civil cases now," she posited.

Walder called the video "enraging."

"I hope everyone calling her a gold digger feels awful."

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.