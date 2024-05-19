Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Patricia Heaton defends Chiefs kicker following graduation speech backlash: 'He's not a monster'

NFL player Harrison Butker sparked outrage for faith-based commencement speech at a Catholic college last week

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Patricia Heaton became the newest Kansas City Chiefs fan with a subtle sign of support for kicker Harrison Butker.

Last week, Butker caught heat for a commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College which covered a range of topics, including abortion, remarks about women's choices, COVID and President Biden.

"I don’t understand why everybody's knickers are in a twist. He gave a commencement speech," Heaton said in an Instagram video shared Sunday. "The audience applauded twice during the speech and gave him a standing ovation at the end, so clearly they enjoyed what he was saying.

"The guy is espousing his own opinions and Catholic doctrine, um, so what? It’s his opinion. He can have one. He’s allowed. He’s not a monster for stating what he believes."

Harrison Butker wears suit similar to Patricia Heaton.

Patricia Heaton showed support for Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after critics slammed his faith-focused commencement speech. (Getty Images)

She noted, "He went after bishops much more than he went after women, or what women’s choices are or what he thinks they should be, so I don’t understand."

Butker's speech sparked outrage for a number of reasons, but one paragraph where he called out the graduating women in the class and asked them to embrace their "vocation" as a "homemaker" appeared to strike a chord for many.

"I am a Catholic woman who worked through my kids' childhood, and I believe that God opened those doors for me," Heaton said. "And thankfully, it was a schedule that allowed me to also be a full-time mom basically.

"I find nothing offensive about what he said, even though my life is very different, and he might even look at my life and say that’s not the way it should be. That’s OK. That’s his opinion."

Patricia Heaton smiles from red carpet.

Heaton said Butker is "not a monster" for having his own opinions. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star noted, "God has used my life, so, I’m just curious as to why people get offended. If you have made choices in your life, and you feel those are the right choices, and you’re comfortable, and they’re working out for you and your family – great." 

Heaton signed off by saying, "And if they’re different from his, that’s great. You do you, and he’ll do him and his family. Relax everybody." 

Harrison Butker warms up at Kansas City Chiefs game.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made headlines for "homemaker" commencement speech comments.   (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

One portion of Butker's speech that caught heavy attention was a call to women in the graduating class to embrace the "most important titles of all: homemaker."

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you: how many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career," he said.

The Benedictine College sign on campus

Butker's speech at Benedictine College on May 11 was focused on traditional family values, which raised eyebrows with his proclamations of conservative politics and Catholicism. (AP Photo)

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

He continued, "I’m on this stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me. But it cannot be overstated, that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker." 

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

