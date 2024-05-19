Patricia Heaton defends Chiefs kicker following graduation speech backlash: 'He's not a monster'

Patricia Heaton became the newest Kansas City Chiefs fan with a subtle sign of support for kicker Harrison Butker.

Last week, Butker caught heat for a commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College which covered a range of topics, including abortion, remarks about women's choices, COVID and President Biden.

"I don’t understand why everybody's knickers are in a twist. He gave a commencement speech," Heaton said in an Instagram video shared Sunday. "The audience applauded twice during the speech and gave him a standing ovation at the end, so clearly they enjoyed what he was saying.

"The guy is espousing his own opinions and Catholic doctrine, um, so what? It’s his opinion. He can have one. He’s allowed. He’s not a monster for stating what he believes."

HARRISON BUTKER'S FAITH-DRIVEN COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS AT BENEDICTINE COLLEGE: READ THE SPEECH HERE

She noted, "He went after bishops much more than he went after women, or what women’s choices are or what he thinks they should be, so I don’t understand."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Butker's speech sparked outrage for a number of reasons, but one paragraph where he called out the graduating women in the class and asked them to embrace their "vocation" as a "homemaker" appeared to strike a chord for many.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I am a Catholic woman who worked through my kids' childhood, and I believe that God opened those doors for me," Heaton said. "And thankfully, it was a schedule that allowed me to also be a full-time mom basically.

"I find nothing offensive about what he said, even though my life is very different, and he might even look at my life and say that’s not the way it should be. That’s OK. That’s his opinion."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Everybody Loves Raymond" star noted, "God has used my life, so, I’m just curious as to why people get offended. If you have made choices in your life, and you feel those are the right choices, and you’re comfortable, and they’re working out for you and your family – great."

Heaton signed off by saying, "And if they’re different from his, that’s great. You do you, and he’ll do him and his family. Relax everybody."

One portion of Butker's speech that caught heavy attention was a call to women in the graduating class to embrace the "most important titles of all: homemaker."

PATRICIA HEATON, 64, LISTS ACCOMPLISHMENTS IN RESPONSE TO DON LEMON'S ‘PRIME’ COMMENTS ABOUT WOMEN OVER 50

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly, because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you: how many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

He continued, "I’m on this stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me. But it cannot be overstated, that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."