ENTERTAINMENT

Glen Powell believes he and Sydney Sweeney are Hollywood's next dynamic duo: 'It's like Julia and George'

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have starred together in 6 films

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
George Clooney and Julia Roberts say they 'openly love each other' at the 'Ticket to Paradise' Los Angeles premiere Video

George Clooney and Julia Roberts say they 'openly love each other' at the 'Ticket to Paradise' Los Angeles premiere

George Clooney and Julia Roberts discussed their close friendship during the "Ticket to Paradise" premiere night on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Following the massive success of their romantic-comedy "Anyone But You," Glen Powell believes he and co-star Sydney Sweeney are the next burgeoning duo in Hollywood.

"What I'm really proud of on ‘Anyone But You’ is Sydney and I took a gamble that people would pay their $15, leave the house, get the sitter, whatever it means, to show up to the theater for a movie that's just about love," Powell shared on "Sunday Today with Willie Geist."

The movie, which premiered days before Christmas 2023, grossed nearly $220 million at the box office.

SYDNEY SWEENEY TACKLES GLEN POWELL AFFAIR RUMORS ON 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE'

Glen Powell in a blue suit laughs on the carpet with Sydney Sweeney in a silver jeweled dress

Glen Powell compared himself and Sydney Sweeney to other iconic acting pairs in Hollywood. (John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Sydney and I want to get back in the trenches together," Powell said of wanting to work with Sweeney again.

"It's like Julia [Roberts] and George [Clooney]. You know, Matthew [McConaughey] and Kate [Hudson]. You know these people that work together over and over and over again," he said, comparing himself and Sweeney to two of Hollywood's most famous co-starring duos. 

Julia Roberts in a hot pink dress smiles on the carpet as George Clooney in a grey suit smiles and looks at her

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have starred in several movies together, most recently "Ticket to Paradise" in 2022. (Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images)

Roberts and Clooney are famously close friends, having starred in six movies together. McConaughey and Hudson have starred in two rom-coms with one another.

Matthew McConaughey in a leather jacket smiles and holds a microphone and looks at Kate Hudson in a pink shirt with a red tank top who's holding Matthew's shoulder and laughing

Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson first worked together on "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" in 2003. They also starred in the 2008 picture "Fool's Gold." (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

"It's when you find somebody that you have a great creative partnership with and somebody you can really trust, you want to just keep doing that. There's no reason to do it any other way."

Sydney Sweeney looks up longingly at co-star Glen Powell

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney sparked dating rumors due to their on-screen and off-screen chemistry. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

Powell and Sweeney's chemistry was so palpable in not only the movie, but also its press tour, that rumors circulated that the two were more than just friends. They have both denied this.

The film follows their characters Ben and Bea, who, despite hating each other, pretend to be in a relationship to appease their friends and family.

Glen Powell in a grey jacket holds a microphone and looks at Sydney Sweeney in a plunging red dress who also looks back at him

Glen Powell says Sydney Sweeney was instrumental in playing into the affair rumors while promoting "Anyone But You." (Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images)

"I'll pretty much give Sydney all the credit for this. I don't have the mental capacity to pull anything like this off, but she's very smart," Powell told Business Insider of leaning into the dating rumors. "She's very smart. And look, Sydney and I do have authentic chemistry. I had such a wonderful journey with her on this thing."

"The only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amid a promotional tour," he shared. 

Powell's split from girlfriend Gigi Paris only fueled the speculation with Sweeney. "I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff," he added.

"It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship, and she's very happy. So, it was a little harder for me," he said. Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney in a cream sweater looks at Glen Powell in tan jacket while on TODAY

Glen Powell says he and Sydney Sweeney are currently reading scripts for future projects together. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Despite all the controversy their relationship sparked, Powell says he and Sweeney are actively looking for more projects to work on together.

"My agent's going to hate me for saying this, but we are reading," he told Geist.

