Couples

SNL's' Colin Jost forced to crack joke about wife Scarlett Johansson's body on 'Weekend Update'

'SNL' aired its finale for its 49th season

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Comedian Jay Pharoah reflects on his time on 'SNL' and the changing landscape of comedy

Comedian Jay Pharoah reflects on his time on ‘SNL’ and the changing landscape of comedy

Jay Pharoah spoke with Fox News Digital about making connections during his time on "Saturday Night Live" and who’s ruling the comedy world at the moment.

The season finale of "Saturday Night Live" went out with a bang last night, featuring its traditional joke swap segment on "Weekend Update."

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che were forced to read jokes written by the other, making for some uncomfortable moments. 

A little ways into the segment, Jost uttered an, "Oh God," after realizing he'd have to take a crack at his wife, Scarlett Johansson.

"ChatGPT has released a new voice assistant feature inspired by Scarlett Johansson's AI character in ‘Her,' which I've never bothered to watch because without that body, what's the point of listening," Jost said, much to his embarrassment. 

'SNL'S' COLIN JOST ROASTS WIFE SCARLETT JOHANSSON DURING MERCILESS 'WEEKEND UPDATE' JOKE SWAP

Colin Jost during Weekend Update with an inset of wife Scarlett Johansson and the ChatGPT logo

Colin Jost was forced to make a joke about his wife Scarlett Johanssons body during the "Weekend Update" segment of "Saturday Night Live." (SNL YouTube)

The 2013 flick stars Joaquin Phoenix as a man who falls in love with his AI device, Samantha, played by Johansson. You don't see her in the movie, although her voice is heard throughout.

A representative for Johansson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Wide shot of Colin Jost and Michael Che during the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" 'Weekend Update' segment with a woman portraying Rabbi Jill

Colin Jost cowers after reading a joke about his wife's body, written by Michael Che. (SNL YouTube)

Unfortunately for Jost, awkward remarks about his wife seem to have become routine. For the final show of 2023, Jost was also forced to roast his wife of four years.

"New York State now allows movie theaters to sell alcohol," Jost read at the time. "Which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies," he said as a picture of Johansson in the Marvel film "Black Widow" appeared on the screen.

Showing discomfort, Jost continued reading: "I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better ‘Black Widow’ than Coretta Scott King," he cringed. 

Colin Jost in a black tuxedo laughs on the carpet with wife Scarlett Johansson in a pink dress in Cannes

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost married in 2020. (CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2020, Jost had to make a quip about his wife's contentious casting history. 

Johansson first sparked controversy in 2017 after she took a role based off a Japanese anime character in "Ghost in the Shell." The following year, it was announced Johansson would play a transgender man in "Rub & Tug." Receiving immense backlash, Johansson dropped the project.

"It was announced that Creed singer Scott Stapp will play Frank Sinatra in an upcoming movie. But the good news is, Sammy Davis Jr. will be played by Scarlett Johansson," Jost said on live television, shaking his head.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

