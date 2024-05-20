Zac Brown's estranged wife fires back after country star granted temporary restraining order

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Zac Brown's estranged wife spoke out after a temporary restraining order was granted against her.

Kelly Yazdi, who was married to Brown for only four months before the country music star filed for divorce, shared her side of the story following accusations that she violated an employee and confidentiality agreement. Yazdi shared a handful of Instagram posts in which she accused Brown of "narcissistic abuse." The "Chicken Fried" singer responded by filing a restraining order, which was granted by a Georgia court.

"No one – not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce," she wrote in a statement shared to TikTok.

"I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any 'confidential information' about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc."

Brown filed for an emergency restraining order, injunctive relief, and damages "arising out of several past and threatened violations" of a confidentiality agreement that Yazdi had signed on May 17.

"After much deliberation, I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation," a representative for Brown told Fox News Digital in a statement. "My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."

The Georgia court granted the restraining order, meaning Yazdi would be required to remove the Instagram posts that allegedly violated the confidentiality agreement, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"It is beyond ironic that Zac’s first act after filing an unnecessary public divorce lawsuit was to release a music video that deliberately mocked our wedding party from only a few months before – including a false and defamatory caricature obviously intended to be me and hurt me – followed by a second unnecessary and legally meritless public lawsuit and press release, yet he now claims his ‘only hope’ is that we show each other ‘mutual respect’ by keeping ‘private matters private’ as we negotiate the terms of our divorce," Yazdi wrote in her statement.

"In a misguided effort to do just that, I have made no public response to either of those very public, very unnecessary personal attacks on me by my celebrity soon-to-be-ex-husband," Yazdi concluded. "But it is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage. It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics."

Brown and Yazdi announced they were divorcing in December after four months of marriage.

"We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains," they said in a joint statement to Fox News Digital at the time.

"We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

Before his marriage to Yazdi, Brown was married to ex-wife Shelly for 12 years.

