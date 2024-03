Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Kevin Costner, and he’s ready to make some changes.

On his social media, the "Yellowstone" star decided to separate his personal Instagram account from that of his band, Modern West.

"Still me, new handle here on Instagram," Costner wrote. "I started posting on social media to share music from my band, Modern West. I’m hoping that this name change will help cut out impersonators and give the band more space to focus on our music on a new page."

He encouraged people to follow Modern West’s now separate account while teasing "personal nonsense."

'HORIZON' DIRECTOR KEVIN COSTNER GRATEFUL 'GOD ALLOWED' HIM TO MAKE EPIC MOVIE DESPITE MASSIVE PERSONAL RISKS

"And keep on following me here if you want to stay in the loop on my personal nonsense. I’ve got a lot of fun stuff to share this year," he said.

Costner’s 2024 has already been a big year for the star. He turned 69 in January and added a new puppy named Bobby to his life, calling it his new "love" on Valentine's Day.

On the professional level, Costner revealed the trailer for his new film, "Horizon," in February.

Working as both star, director, and co-writer, Costner described the film as "by far the biggest struggle."

"I’m shocked at what we were able to get" he said in a Zoom panel, per Variety. "I shot ‘Dances’ for 106 days, I shot the movie you’re just seeing right now in 52."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added, "I did learn a lot and I was able to use every trick in the book to try to bring this movie to ground and to bring it to an audience. And there’s four of them!"

"Horizon" is the first in a four-part series, and his youngest son, Hayes, will make his acting debut in the film.

This year also saw Costner finalize his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, after 18 years of marriage and three children.

Baumgartner initially filed for divorce in May 2023, and the estranged couple had reached a settlement agreement in September, sources told Fox News Digital at the time. In California, a six-month period is required after filing before a divorce can be finalized.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The divorce had been contentious over expenses and custody of their children, but settled with joint legal and physical custody and a holiday schedule set in their Marital Settlement Agreement (MSA).

In the final judgment, Christine was awarded $12,642 monthly child support for Cayden, 17, an additional $18,962 for Hayes, 16, and $31,605 for Grace, 13, to be paid on the first of each month.

Costner is also solely responsible for the children’s health care, private school tuition, extracurricular activities and the couple’s oldest son’s car expenses.

During the proceedings, Costner spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital, saying in September, "You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner … and it's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly. One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how … vulnerable you are."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that Baumgartner is "an incredible mom," and they would figure out and "share" custody.

Fox News Digital’s Tracy Wright contributed to this report.