Kevin Costner is officially back on the market.

The "Yellowstone" actor finalized his divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in a Santa Barbara court nine months after she petitioned to end their 18-year marriage, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"The Court finds that the Parties’ agree that the MSA (Marital Settlement Agreement) is fair and reasonable," documents stated. "The court approves the MSA in its entirety."

Baumgartner initially filed for divorce in May 2023, and the estranged couple had reached a settlement agreement back in September, sources told Fox News Digital at the time. In California, a six-month period is required after filing before a divorce can be finalized.

Judge Thomas Anderle signed off on the divorce judgment two days after Valentine's Day. A notice of entry of judgment was filed Feb. 20.

Their split began on a bitter tone, with the purse designer taking Costner to court over child support and the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Baumgartner initially requested $248,000 in monthly child support for their three children, and judge Anderle set a temporary monthly sum of $129,755 in July, only to later rule that Costner would actually be responsible for $63,209 in monthly child support payments.

Before the child custody battle , Costner had offered to pay $75,000 a month.

Costner is also solely responsible for the children’s health care, private school tuition, extracurricular activities and the couple’s oldest son’s car expenses. Baumgartner and Costner share three children; Cayden, Hayes and Grace.