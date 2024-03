Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Kevin Costner spent decades bringing "Horizon: An American Saga" to life.

He revealed the first trailer for the four-part, post-Civil War drama last week, which featured a new Costner to fall in love with on the silver screen: his 15-year-old son, Hayes Logan Costner.

In another clip shared on social media Sunday, Kevin praised his youngest son for being "the best part of the Horizon: Part 1 trailer."

"When it’s your movie you get to pick who you hang out with," Costner wrote. "Really proud of my son, Hayes, for making his acting debut in #HorizonAmericanSaga."

Costner added, "And thanks to all of you for the love you’ve shown our trailer this week. I couldn’t be more excited to share this with you."

Costner shares Hayes, son Cayden, and daughter Grace with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. The former couple finalized their divorce in February after 18 years of marriage.

In addition to starring in the feature film, Costner also directed "Horizon" based on a script he co-wrote with John Baird.

Costner rode off into the sunset from "Yellowstone" and into the American Southwest in the first teaser trailer released last week for "Horizon," which was filmed in Utah and made by Territory Pictures (his production company), in association with Warner Bros.

When asked during a Zoom panel if "Horizon" was more difficult to make than "Dances with Wolves," Costner revealed that his 30-year epic took the cake.

"This is by far the biggest struggle," Costner said, via Variety. "I’m shocked at what we were able to get. I shot ‘Dances’ for 106 days, I shot the movie you’re just seeing right now in 52."

He added, "I did learn a lot and I was able to use every trick in the book to try to bring this movie to ground and to bring it to an audience. And there’s four of them!"

"Horizon" marks the fourth time Costner's sat in the director's chair. His last directorial effort was more than 20 years ago with "Open Range," followed by the 1997 film "The Postman." He earned multiple Academy Awards for "Dances with Wolves" in 1990.

Costner shared gratitude to God for allowing him to even make the first two films. "I’m terribly satisfied in my own life that God allowed me to get these first two done," Costner said. "I mean, if I’m hit by lightning, who knows what happens? At least I went West."

While the premise of "Horizon" wasn't explained in the three-minute trailer, Costner highlights the beauty of the American Southwest before zeroing in on the ensemble cast, which includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone and Abbey Lee.

Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe and Ella Hunt round out the star-studded roster.

Costner's country western saga debuts in theaters on Friday, June 28. The second part of the epic will be released 49 days later, on Friday, Aug. 16.