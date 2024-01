Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Kevin Costner is getting older and wiser.

Costner celebrated his 69th birthday Thursday with a throwback photo of himself. The young Costner wore a cowboy hat and smiled for a sepia-toned photo.

"Celebrating another year of life today and taking a moment to honor this kid who had big dreams," Costner captioned the throwback photo. "It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come."



"Thank you all for the birthday wishes," he added. "It’s because of your support that I’ve been able to chase my dreams all these years."

Last year, Costner shared advice with his fans while celebrating his birthday.

"Don’t believe what they say about getting older," the "Yellowstone" star captioned a post at the time. "Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time."

The "Field of Dreams" star is focused on the future after he spent much of 2023 locked in a legal battle with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner. The purse designer filed for divorce in May, and the couple fought over child custody for weeks at the end of August.

A judge ruled in Costner's favor Sept. 1, and the actor exclusively told Fox News Digital he feels there was "no winner" in the custody battle.

"You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner ... and it's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly," he said. "One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realize how, you know, how vulnerable you are."

Throughout the legal drama, Costner remained focused on his latest project, "Horizon: An American Saga."

The Western film series received a tentative two-part release date in 2024.

Variety reported "Horizon: An American Saga" was scheduled for a June 28, 2024, release date, with the second part of the series set for an Aug. 16 debut. Costner has been working on the passion project for 35 years.