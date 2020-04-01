All-star Kenny Rogers tribute to feature Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and more

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kenny Rogers is getting the tribute treatment.

An all-star lineup of artists -- including Dolly Parton, Jennifer Nettles, Lionel Richie and more -- will offer "virtual performances" in “CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares" in tribute to the late country icon, CMT confirmed to Fox News.

The performances will be filmed live in the musicians' homes and will be blended with "rare archival photos, interviews and performances, with clips and commentary from Rogers himself."

LIONEL RICHIE PAYS TRIBUTE TO KENNY ROGERS IN SWEET INSTAGRAM POST

The lineup also includes Gavin DeGraw, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Lady Antebellum, Michael McDonald, Randy Houser, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill and more to be announced.

The tribute will also offer viewers a chance to donate to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides funds to "thousands of music creators and industry professionals who have the greatest need due to the Coronavirus pandemic."

DOLLY PARTON LEADS COUNTRY MUSIC'S REACTION TO KENNY ROGERS' DEATH: 'A WONDERFUL MAN AND A TRUE FRIEND'

Half of the money raised by the fundraiser will go toward the Nashville country community.

The broadcast will air on CMT on Wednesday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will encore on MTV Live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on April 10 and again on CMT at 12 p.m. ET/PT on April 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogers died at the age of 81 in late March. A statement from his family said that he died from natural causes in his Georgia home.