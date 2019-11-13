Jennifer Nettles calls for equal play with CMAs red carpet look: ‘Play our f—kin' records’

Jennifer Nettles sent a huge message with her red carpet look at the 2019 CMAs.

On one of country music’s biggest nights, the "Sugarland" songstress sent a clear message that women in show business aren’t sitting on their hands when it comes to fighting for causes that are important.

Donning a regal white pantsuit with a vibrant red cape affixed to the back of her blazer, Nettles wasted no time in opening herself up to display what was written inside her garb as she entered Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

“Play our f—kin records. Please & Thank You,” Nettles’ message read, with the back of her cape spelling out “Equal Play."

Nettles stopped on the carpet to speak with "Entertainment Tonight" and explained her Christian Siriano-designed red carpet look and the message behind it.

“Women are supremely underrepresented ..." the three-time Grammy-winner told the outlet, adding that “people want to hear our records on playlists and radio just as equally…”

Nettles will open the show by performing a medley of country records by women throughout the history of the genre. Carrie Underwood, the Highwomen, Tanya Tucker and others will also take part in the performance.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live ABC at 8 p.m. ET.