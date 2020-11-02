Kris Jenner responds after Kendall Jenner criticized for crowded birthday party: 'We try to follow the rules'

Kris Jenner is speaking out.

Over the weekend, Kendall Jenner was widely criticized for hosting a crowded birthday party despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Kris, 64, has opened up about the backlash faced by her daughter during an appearance on Andy Cohen's "Radio Andy" on Monday.

"We live our lives, trying to be just really good people," said the reality star. "... We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions, and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing. And we're doing that exactly."

Jenner insisted that she's "so sensitive to what's going on" and admitted that she and her family "are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week."

The star explained that the family is tested before any kind of "gathering," no matter the size.

"At Kendall's [party], everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until the results were in," explained Jenner, who also said guests were tested "a few days before" the event. "So we are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."

She added: "We do what we can. We try to follow the rules. And then, if people are commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that. I just can control how we behave, and I try to do the best we can."

Kendall isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have come under fire for hosting a large party recently.

Her older sister Kim Kardashian was recently called "very selfish" for throwing a birthday bash on a private island with friends and family.

The star's social media post said that testing and isolation were enacted before the party.