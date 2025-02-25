Kelsea Ballerini defends ex Morgan Evans after fans shout obscenities about him during concert

Kelsea Ballerini has moved on from her relationship with her ex-husband Morgan Evans, and she wants her fans to do the same.

Last Friday, the 31-year-old country star stopped her concert at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, to chastise fans who were yelling obscenities about the 39-year-old Australian singer.

In a video shared on TikTok, Ballerini was seen performing her song "Penthouse," which is widely believed to be about her relationship with Evans, whom she divorced in 2022 after five years of marriage.

Many concert-goers were heard singing along with Ballerini as she belted out the lyrics, "It hurts putting s--- in a box / And now we don't talk / And it stings rolling up the welcome mat / Knowing you got half."

After singing "you got half," Ballerini halted her performance to scold fans who apparently called out "F--- you, Morgan" during the pause in the song.

"Guys, we have to stop saying that," the five-time Grammy Award nominee said as she smiled slightly and shook her head.

"Seriously, we’re three years past it, everything’s fine now," she continued. "I sing the song for you now, it’s not about me anymore, please."

"All right, for everyone that’s moving forward with their life, will you sing this with me?" Ballerini said as the crowd cheered, and she resumed singing.

In the comments section, several TikTok users noted that some fans have taken to slamming Evans with the same profanity whenever Ballerini performs the song at her concerts.

"For everyone who doesn’t know — people say ‘F You Morgan’ during the pause. She has asked multiple times for people to stop. She is healed and wants to move on," one fan explained.

Several fans expressed their concern that Ballerini might stop performing "Penthouse" at her shows if fans keep insulting Evans during the song. The "Peter Pan" hitmaker is currently on a nationwide tour in support of her 2024 album "Patterns."

"She's going to change the set and take this out guys and then I'll be soooo sad," one TikTok user wrote.

"I see her in April, and I swear if I don’t get to scream this with her because people ruin it by saying ‘f u morgan’… I’m going to be UPSETTTT," another fan added.

"Penthouse" was featured on Ballerini's EP "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," which was seemingly inspired by her divorce. The singer released the EP as a surprise drop on Valentine's Day in 2023.

Ballerini, who is currently in a relationship with "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes, previously made changes to the "Penthouse" lyrics as she has moved on from the end of her marriage.

Stokes and Ballerini, who reportedly began dating in December 2022, first sparked romance rumors in January 2023. The pair made their first major public appearance together on the CMT Awards red carpet in April of that year.

In the original version of the song, Ballerini sings the lyrics, "I kissed someone new last night / But now I don’t know where you’re sleeping, baby / We got along real nice, until I wanted out, now I know you hate me."

However, she swapped the verses in May 2023, changing the lyrics to "I kissed someone new last night / And now I don’t care where you’re sleeping, baby."

Ballerini first debuted the new lyrics during a concert while touring with Kenny Chesney. A week later, she posted a TikTok video of herself that was taken during her performance of "Penthouse."

"‘Penthouse (the healed version).’ I think I’m gonna keep the lyric swap, yeah?" she wrote.