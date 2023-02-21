Kelsea Ballerini slams ex-husband Morgan Evans: 'How was I married to this person'

Kelsea Ballerini is taking not-so-subtle aim at her ex-husband Morgan Evans.

"He’s putting out a song about being blindsided. He's taking half the house that he didn't pay for," she told Alex Cooper on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast of the "nasty" dissolution of their marriage.

"How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea… that bit of character was tucked within that human being," she pointedly asks.

The couple were married for nearly five years before Ballerini filed for divorce last summer.

COUNTRY STAR KELSEA BALLERINI ADDRESSES RUMORED CHASE STOKES ROMANCE IN NEW VIDEO: 'STOP LOOKING'

Ballerini also said her relationship with Evans "took work for a long time," in a clip obtained by People.

"There were separations. There was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch," she confessed. "I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, 'This is not what I want.'"

Ballerini says she even slept on the couch the night before the CMAs.

"I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and being like, 'I'll just see you at the carpet,'" she explained.

The singer added that there was "a sense of disconnection" in her marriage and there was a "lack of effort to see each other."

"I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired," she said on the podcast. "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

In the aftermath of their split, Evans, a native to Australia and fellow country-singer, wrote a song inspired by his breakup with Ballerini, titled "Over For You."

In it, he sings, "How long have you been waiting/To take our pictures down?/How long have you been breaking?/Why am I just finding out?"

In November, the 37-year-old told Fox News Digital that he wrote the song "in the middle of it all" with his now ex-wife, and that writing helped him "sort through a lot of that."

On her new EP, and subsequent short film "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat," Ballerini directly addresses Evans song.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She sings, "I'd go write a song, and you'd go for a walk/We had to get drunk to ever really talk/I told you what I needed, didn't have to read my mind/So, were you blindsided or were you just blind?"

Another song off Ballerini's fiery EP tackles the love lost between her and her former partner.

She told Cooper, "I think he loved me more at 23. And I love me more at 29," which is echoed in her song "Mountain With a View."

In that track, Ballerini sings, "I'm wearin' the ring still, but I think I'm lyin'/Sometimes you forget yours. I think we're done tryin'/I realize you loved me much more at 23/I think that this is when it's over for me."

The 29-year-old musician also admitted that while she was married at a young age, it was never something she envisioned for herself.

"I didn't want to have a wedding," she told Cooper. "I swore I would never get married."

Ballerini and Evans divorce was finalized in November.

The "I Quit Drinking" singer is currently rumored to be dating "Outer Banks" actor Chase Stokes, whom she has been spotted with on several occasions. The two have also communicated over Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've never really dated. I don't know how it works," Ballerini told Cooper. She also confirmed she is not single.

"Am I single?" she said with a laugh. "Am I single? God. Um… nope."

On her TikTok Tuesday, Ballerini urged fans to listen to the entire interview when it's released on Wednesday to hear the full "really honest and really in-depth" conversation about her ex, their split and her music.

She added that she wanted to do one "sit-down, heart-to-heart conversation about this record that I love so much and the contents of it, and then I just wanna like, put it to bed and move on."